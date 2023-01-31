Sports

Newcastle beat Southampton to reach EFL Cup final

Newcastle United reached their first cup final since 1999 by beating Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Eddie Howe’s side led 1-0 after the first leg at St Mary’s, and extended their advantage after five minutes here through Sean Longstaff’s low shot, reports the BBC.

Longstaff scored again 16 minutes later following Miguel Almiron’s pullback.

Southampton’s Che Adams scored from 25 yards but the hosts still won despite Bruno Guimaraes being sent off.

Guimaraes was shown a straight red card with eight minutes left for a horrible challenge that caught Samuel Edozie on the ankle.

Referee Paul Tierney originally showed the Brazil midfielder a yellow card but, following an intervention from the video assistant referee, changed the decision to a red card after watching the incident on a pitchside monitor.

Manchester United lead 3-0 against Nottingham Forest in the second semi-final, with the second leg of that tie taking place at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The final will take place at Wembley on Sunday, February 26 and will be Newcastle’s first appearance in a final since they lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the FA Cup in 1999.

RESULT

• Newcastle 2 – 1 Southampton

(Agg 3-1)FT

 

 

