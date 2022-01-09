Newcastle, Burnley bundled out of FA Cup

Second-tier Huddersfield created the first shock of the third round of the FA Cup by coming from behind to beat Premier League team Burnley 2-1 on Saturday. This happened as Newcastle were also kicked out of the competition. Crystal Palace survived a scare, though, rallying thanks to an inspired second-half display by winger Michael Olise to beat second-tier Millwall 2-1. Premier League clubs enter the world’s oldest knockout competition at the third-round stage and Manchester City had no problem seeing off fourth-tier Swindon 4-1 on Friday. The English champions will not be joined in the last 32 by Burnley, despite the team currently residing in the top flight’s relegation zone taking the lead through Jay Rodriguez in the 28th minute. Defending champion Leicester and European champion Chelsea are in third-round action later Saturday. At least Newcastle’s fight to stay in the English Premier League won’t be hampered by a deep run in the FA Cup. In further embarrassment for a club with the world’s richest owners, Saudi-controlled Newcastle was beaten by third-tier Cambridge United 1-0 in the biggest shock yet in the third round of the FA Cup.
Related Articles
Afrobasket: D’Tigers face Kenya, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire
D’Tigers will face Kenya, Mali and Cote d’Ivoire in group C of the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket to be hosted by Rwanda. At a brief ceremony held on Friday, the 2015 Afrobasket champions landed in group C for the tournament to be held between 24th, August and 5th, September. With many already tipping the team as […]
EPL: West Ham strike late in thriller with Chelsea
*As Bournemouth’s woes continue, wins for Arsenal, Everton Andriy Yarmolenko’s last-gasp winner settled an eventful London derby with Chelsea and delivered a huge boost to West Ham United’s hopes of avoiding relegation. In a topsy-turvy game, which saw West Ham infuriated when Tomas Soucek’s first-half goal was ruled out by VAR, substitute Yarmolenko made the […]
EPL: Vardy becomes oldest Golden Boot winner
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy became the oldest player to win the Premier League Golden Boot after finishing the season with 23 goals. The 33-year-old ended up a goal clear of Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton striker Danny Ings, both on 22. Vardy is the ninth English player to win or share the Golden […]
