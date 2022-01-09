Sports

Newcastle, Burnley bundled out of FA Cup

Posted on

Second-tier Huddersfield created the first shock of the third round of the FA Cup by coming from behind to beat Premier League team Burnley 2-1 on Saturday. This happened as Newcastle were also kicked out of the competition. Crystal Palace survived a scare, though, rallying thanks to an inspired second-half display by winger Michael Olise to beat second-tier Millwall 2-1. Premier League clubs enter the world’s oldest knockout competition at the third-round stage and Manchester City had no problem seeing off fourth-tier Swindon 4-1 on Friday. The English champions will  not be joined in the last 32 by Burnley, despite the team currently residing in the top flight’s relegation zone taking the lead through Jay Rodriguez in the 28th minute. Defending champion Leicester and European champion Chelsea are in third-round action later Saturday. At least Newcastle’s fight to stay in the English Premier League won’t be hampered by a deep run in the FA Cup. In further embarrassment for a club with the world’s richest owners, Saudi-controlled Newcastle was beaten by third-tier Cambridge United 1-0 in the biggest shock yet in the third round of the FA Cup.

 

