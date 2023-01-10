Newcastle, Man Utd reach EFL Cup semis

Marcus Rashford scored two late goals to take his tally for the season to 15 and put Manchester United into the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the expense of League One Charlton at Old Trafford.

Antony’s superb first-half opener gave United the advantage but Dean Holden’s visitors claimed plenty of credit for the way they continued to battle until second-half substitute Rashford found the net for a sixth successive game with goals in the 90th and 94th minutes, reports the BBC.

Charlton’s 9,000-strong travelling support, their largest ever for a midweek cup tie, applauded their side off, having backed them throughout, briefly raising hopes of an equaliser when Scott Fraser curled his free-kick straight at Tom Heaton.

For United, it means eight wins on the trot and a third last-four appearance in this competition in six seasons since they won it in 2017 under Jose Mourinho, their last domestic silverware.

They lost the last two to Manchester City, who United face in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday (12:30 GMT).

Eight successive wins for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made such a brilliant start to his tenure in the middle of the 2018-19 season is a decent way for Ten Hag’s side to approach the latest Manchester derby.

This triumph was achieved with a team missing at least seven players expected to be part of United’s starting line-up against City, with expectations high they will avoid the chastening first-half endured at Etihad Stadium, when they trailed 4-0.

The progress since then has been immense. And, in Antony, they have an £81.3m winger who has now scored in successive games and brings trickery to wide areas straight out of the United tradition.

The Brazilian’s first-half opener owed much to Diogo Dalot. The Portugal full-back did not last the opening period due to injury but it was his off-the-ball burst into the Charlton penalty area that created the space for Antony to curl a superb effort from Fred’s square pass into the far corner.

Fred smacked a thunderous shot against a post and Christian Eriksen brought an excellent save out of Ashley Maynard-Brewer before Rashford extended his scoring streak.

First he swept home a pass from debutant Facundo Pellistri before he beat Maynard-Brewer in the final minute of stoppage time with a precise finish.

The England man is arguably in the best form of his career and Pep Guardiola already knows the damage he is capable of inflicting on a City defence that will need to be on its guard every bit as much as their hosts’.

And Newcastle’s dream season continued as Dan Burn and Joelinton fired them into the Carabao Cup semi-finals with victory over Leicester.

The Magpies, who sit third in the Premier League and are hunting a first trophy in more than 50 years, did not let a fervent and expectant St James’ Park down.

Eddie Howe’s side wasted a host of chances before defender Burn popped up in the box and slotted a shot into the bottom corner, his first goal for the team he has supported all his life.

Joelinton, who set up that goal, then coolly netted from Miguel Almiron’s incisive pass to wrap up the victory.

A 5-0 win would not have flattered the Magpies, with Joelinton hitting the post and Sean Longstaff missing several chances.

Substitute Jamie Vardy missed two glorious chances to get Leicester back into the game but their performance merited nothing.

It was another miserable night for Brendan Rodgers’ side, who have only beaten MK Dons and Gillingham since the break in their season in November.

RESULTS

• Man Utd 3 – 0 Charlton

• Newcastle 2 – 0 Leicester

