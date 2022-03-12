Newcastle overtake Leeds in race to sign £16.8m Simon

Newcastle have overtaken Leeds in the race to sign Nantes speed machine Moses Simon – after opening a channel of dialogue with the Ligue 1 side to sign the Nigerian attacker. Simon, 26, has caught the eye among Premier League clubs with 10 goal involvements in 22 Ligue 1 matches for Nantes – who have surprised many with their form this season, sitting in a lofty sixth place in the French table. The 43-time Nigeria international will enter the final two years of his contract at Nantes in the summer, and given his age, it might be the ideal time to cash in. Leeds have been strongly linked with the African ace. But Newcastle have stolen a march on Leeds, by opening talks to sign the Nigerian winger ahead of the summer window. It is claimed Nantes want a fee of £16.8million, with Marseille also said to be keen. Newcastle ace Ryan Fraser is making a case for his place in the side beyond the summer, shining under Eddie Howe. Simon is an improvement on Fraser, but Leeds need him more with Raphinha likely to go.
Related Articles
Eagles kick off Qatar 2022 quest with victory over Lone Star
The Super Eagles kicked off their quest for a seventh World Cup appearance with a relatively easy 2 – 0 victory over the Lone Star of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Friday. The heavy downpour which hit the nation’s commercial capital meant that the pitch was badly affected but this did not stop […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rivers Angels lift NWFL Super 6
Charles Ogundiya, Ijebu Ode Despite starting the Nigeria Women Football League Super 6 slowly, Rivers Angels on the final day emerged champions of the season ending tournament. The Rivers State team defeated Sunshine Stars 4-0 in the final game to emerge winners with 11 points. Going into the final game, four teams were in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Man City’s Mendy charged with seventh count of rape
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with an additional count of rape in addition to earlier charges of rape and sexual assault, British media reported on Wednesday. Mendy, 27, has now been accused of eight offences against five women, which includes seven counts of rape, reports Reuters. The charges against Mendy are […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)