Sports

Newcastle overtake Leeds in race to sign £16.8m Simon

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Newcastle have overtaken Leeds in the race to sign Nantes speed machine Moses Simon – after opening a channel of dialogue with the Ligue 1 side to sign the Nigerian attacker. Simon, 26, has caught the eye among Premier League clubs with 10 goal involvements in 22 Ligue 1 matches for Nantes – who have surprised many with their form this season, sitting in a lofty sixth place in the French table. The 43-time Nigeria international will enter the final two years of his contract at Nantes in the summer, and given his age, it might be the ideal time to cash in. Leeds have been strongly linked with the African ace. But Newcastle have stolen a march on Leeds, by opening talks to sign the Nigerian winger ahead of the summer window. It is claimed Nantes want a fee of £16.8million, with Marseille also said to be keen. Newcastle ace Ryan Fraser is making a case for his place in the side beyond the summer, shining under Eddie Howe. Simon is an improvement on Fraser, but Leeds need him more with Raphinha likely to go.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles kick off Qatar 2022 quest with victory over Lone Star

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Super Eagles kicked off their quest for a seventh World Cup appearance with a relatively easy 2 – 0 victory over the Lone Star of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Friday. The heavy downpour which hit the nation’s commercial capital meant that the pitch was badly affected but this did not stop […]
Sports

Rivers Angels lift NWFL Super 6

Posted on Author Reporter

  Charles Ogundiya, Ijebu Ode Despite starting the Nigeria Women Football League Super 6 slowly, Rivers Angels on the final day emerged champions of the season ending tournament. The Rivers State team defeated Sunshine Stars 4-0 in the final game to emerge winners with 11 points. Going into the final game, four teams were in […]
Sports

Man City’s Mendy charged with seventh count of rape

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with an additional count of rape in addition to earlier charges of rape and sexual assault, British media reported on Wednesday. Mendy, 27, has now been accused of eight offences against five women, which includes seven counts of rape, reports Reuters. The charges against Mendy are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica