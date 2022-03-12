Newcastle overtake Leeds in race to sign £16.8m Simon

Newcastle have overtaken Leeds in the race to sign Nantes speed machine Moses Simon – after opening a channel of dialogue with the Ligue 1 side to sign the Nigerian attacker. Simon, 26, has caught the eye among Premier League clubs with 10 goal involvements in 22 Ligue 1 matches for Nantes – who have surprised many with their form this season, sitting in a lofty sixth place in the French table. The 43-time Nigeria international will enter the final two years of his contract at Nantes in the summer, and given his age, it might be the ideal time to cash in. Leeds have been strongly linked with the African ace. But Newcastle have stolen a march on Leeds, by opening talks to sign the Nigerian winger ahead of the summer window. It is claimed Nantes want a fee of £16.8million, with Marseille also said to be keen. Newcastle ace Ryan Fraser is making a case for his place in the side beyond the summer, shining under Eddie Howe. Simon is an improvement on Fraser, but Leeds need him more with Raphinha likely to go.

