Newcastle ready to double Osimhen’s salary, offer €9m

As the race among some big clubs to sign Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen gets keener, Newcastle United have promised to double his salary and prise him away during the summer window. According to Italian newspaper, Calciomercato, Newcastle United are ready to offer an €8-9m net salary to Osimhen, in a bid to lure the Nigerian striker away from Napoli.

The Italian giants are set to sell the forward if they receive offers above €100m from suitors such as Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United who have shown interests but Newcastle with the latest carrot. Arsenal had reportedly contacted Osimhen’s representatives earlier and could look to make a considerable offer when the season ends. The Gunners will boost their chances of convincing the striker over a move if they qualify for the Champions League via a fourth-place finish in the EPL.

Manchester United are also keen and are considered frontrunners in the chase for the Nigerian, as the club are planning a revamp in the summer when Erik ten Hag takes over as new manager. Newcastle United backed by their wealthy Saudi owners could spend big on players to strengthen their squad during window as Eddie Howe will target a top-six finish next season. The Magpies’ offer would double Osimhen’s current salary at Napoli, who are open to selling him if interested clubs meet the asking price. The Serie A giants want a fee of over €100m, as they hope to make a significant profit over their initial €70m investment on the striker.

