Sports

Newcastle sign ex-Liverpool keeper, Karius

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Newcastle have signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract as cover for Nick Pope after an injury to fellow stopper Karl Darlow.

The German, a free agent following his departure from Liverpool in June, has agreed a deal until January with an option to extend his stay until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old’s arrival follows an ankle injury sustained by Darlow in training.

“We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group,” said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. “He is a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season.”

Karius was previously Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper under Jurgen Klopp but never played for the club again after he made calamitous errors for two goals in the 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final.

The goalkeeper said he was excited to make the move to St James’ Park.

“Newcastle have a great coach and play really attractive football,” he said. “I felt it was the right project for me and I”m excited to work with the coaches and my new teammates.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles to get foreign coach before AFCON but Eguavoen leads team to Cameroon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Plans have reached an advanced stage for the Super Eagles to get a new foreign coach before they begin their 2021 AFCON campaign against Egypt next month. However, the new coach will only be in Cameroon as an “observer” and so allow caretaker coach Austin Eguavoen and his assistants tinker the team at the AFCON. […]
Sports

‘This is the start’: Klopp eyes quadruple after Liverpool win League Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jurgen Klopp challenged Liverpool to chase a historic quadruple after the Reds won the League Cup final in a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Chelsea on Sunday. Klopp’s side clinched the first of the four major trophies they are competing for this term when Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga smashed his penalty high over the crossbar. […]
Sports

FA Cup: Record-breaking Man City beat Swansea to reach last eight

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City rewrote English football’s record books as a comfortable 3-1 victory at Swansea City sent them into the FA Cup quarter-finals. Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were on target as Pep Guardiola’s team won a 15th game in a row in all competitions, with Swansea pulling one back late on through […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica