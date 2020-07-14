Newcastle target Iheanacho

Ajibade Olusesan Super Eagle striker Kelechi Iheancho may switch from his English Premier League side Leicester City to another EPL outfit Newcastle if the Magpies are successful in their bid to lure the Nigeria international away from the King Power Stadium.

According to allnigeriasoccer. com, Newcastle United have set the wheels in motion to sign Iheanacho in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle have been linked with a mouthwatering take over from a Saudi Arabia consortium but sources have revealed that whether or not the takeover is completed before the start of the upcoming season, the Magpies maintain an interest in the Nigeria international, who is represented by one of the most powerful agencies in the world, Stellar Group.

Stellar Group has close links with Newcastle United, as they handle the affairs of first-team stars Jonjo Shelvey, Ciaran Clark, Andy Carroll and Javier Manquillo per Transfermarkt.

Newcastle United are in the market for a striker and have identified Iheanacho as a top summer transfer target because of his Premier League experience, having spent about five years in England. Iheanacho has rejuvenated his career this term and has forced his way into Leicester City’s starting lineup since the restart, partnering Jamie Vardy in attack four times. The 23-year-old is tied to The Foxes until the end of the 2021-2022 campaign.

