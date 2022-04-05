Newcastle, two other EPL clubs chase Awoniyi for €30m

Union Berlin’s Managing Director Sport, Oliver Ruhnert has admitted that the sale of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi in the summer transfer window is very likely amid speculation linking the Nigeria international with a return to England.

Newcastle United, West Ham United and Southampton have been mentioned as possible destinations for Awoniyi in a mooted thirty million euros deal.

The former Liverpool striker is having a banner season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions to become Union Berlin’s all-time top scorer in the Bundesliga when he netted the winner against FC Cologne at the weekend.

The Reds inserted a 10 percent sell-on clause into the deal bringing Awoniyi to Union Berlin last summer and stand to benefit from his potential sale.

A fee of €30m would make Awoniyi the most expensive player sold by Union Berlin, surpassing the €6.5m they received for Robert Andrich and Sebastian Anderson.

