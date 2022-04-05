Sports

Newcastle, two other EPL clubs chase Awoniyi for €30m

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Union Berlin’s Managing Director Sport, Oliver Ruhnert has admitted that the sale of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi in the summer transfer window is very likely amid speculation linking the Nigeria international with a return to England.

Newcastle United, West Ham United and Southampton have been mentioned as possible destinations for Awoniyi in a mooted thirty million euros deal.

 

The former Liverpool striker is having a banner season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions to become Union Berlin’s all-time top scorer in the Bundesliga when he netted the winner  against FC Cologne at the weekend.

 

The Reds inserted a 10 percent sell-on clause into the deal bringing Awoniyi to Union Berlin last summer and stand to benefit from his potential sale.

 

A fee of €30m would make Awoniyi the most expensive player sold by Union Berlin, surpassing the €6.5m they received for Robert Andrich and Sebastian Anderson.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

YouTube star, Paul, goes distance with Mayweather in exhibition

Posted on Author Reporter

  “It was the coolest thing ever,” said YouTuber Logan Paul after going the distance with unbeaten former five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather. Their eight-round exhibition bout at Miami’s Hard Rock stadium did not have a winner – there were no judges at ringside and the fight did not count for either fighter’s record. Mayweather […]
Sports

Adekuruoye promises gold in Tokyo, hails Sports Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

One of Nigeria’s biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics, Odunayo Adekuruoye says her sight is firmly set on winning gold for Nigeria at the games.   Adekuruoye who was ranked the world number one in 57kg freestyle wrestling after sixth consecutive African championship crown in February last year also won her event at the […]
Sports

SAPETRO Futures Tennis serves off in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

South Atlantic Petroleum has thrown its weight behind the International Tennis Academy (ITA) Junior tennis Circuit which has provided the platform for the discovery and development of junior tennis talent in Nigeria.   The Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship will kick off in Lagos Tuesday with the best junior players from all over the nation competing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica