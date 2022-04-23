Sports

Newcastle United, West Ham United target Dennis

Posted on

There is uncertainty over the long-term future of Emmanuel Dennis at Watford, few months before the opening of the transfer window. According to The Boot Room, making reference to the Athletic, Newcastle United and West Ham United are keeping tabs on the Nigeria international in the event that Watford are relegated from the top-flight.

Six matches to the end of the season, the Hornets find themselves in relegation waters, sitting in nineteenth place with 22 points, seven points from safety. Dennis has been one of the success stories in what has been a miserable season for Watford, topping the club’s charts for goals (10) and assists (5) in the Premier League. There is a relegation clause in his contract that would see him earn less than his current wages if Watford are relegated. Amid interest from other clubs in Italy and Spain, the Super Eagles striker is set to hold talks with Watford chiefs at the end of the season and his priority is to remain in the Premier League. It has been suggested that a bid of thirty million pounds would be enough to tempt Watford into selling their number 25.

 

Our Reporters

