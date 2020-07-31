Sports

Newcastle, West Brom, Aston Villa await Iheanacho’s signature

Newcastle United, newly promoted West Brom and relegation escapee, Aston Villa are the three teams that are ready to offer an escape route for Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho who may declared surplus to requirement at the King Power Stadium next season. Leicester boss, Brendan Rogers is planning to strengthen his attack for next year’s Europa Cup by buying another striker and Iheanacho may be left stranded. Newcastle, West Brom and Aston Villa are already waiting in the wings to sign the Super Eagles striker.

While Newcastle United had earlier expressed interest in the UAE 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup gold medalist and most valuable player, he is also now attracting attention from Semi Ajayi’s newly-promoted West Bromwich as well as Aston Villa, who narrowly escaped relegation on the final day of the season last Sunday.

This comes in the wake of reports that Iheanacho could be heading for yet another round of snub and redundant roles from Rodgers, as the Leicester gaffer confirmed that he is already making plans to enter the summer transfer market in search of another striker ahead of next season. However, reports have it that rather than stay and face a fresh bout of humiliation from the coach, Iheanacho will now consider offers from the three English Premier League clubs that are reportedly ready to

