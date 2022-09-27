NewGlobe proven solution to global learning crisis – Study

Kayode Olanrewaju

Despite the growing apprehension and against the backdrop of the unprecedented scale of the learning crisis and an increasingly public acknowledgement by world leaders, based on the evidence that the 2030 SDG-4 Goal, which focuses on provision of quality Education For All by 2030, may not be met, Nigeria hope of attaining the SDG 4 Goal is fast gaining attention as the country is championing and committing to greater inclusive and innovation for education.

This is coming on the heels of the partnership with and significant intervention of NewGlobe, a holistic learning methodology that delivers results, which is already being implemented in wide scale education transformation projects in three states of Edo, Lagos and Kwara.

This anxiety was expressed by world leaders and educationists from across the globe who gathered for the inaugural United Nations (UN) Transforming Education Summit in New York, United States, as a response to the global learning crisis and to focus on identifying education transformation programmes proven to work at scale.

Addressing the summit on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari, said that Nigeria appears as one of the only countries at the inaugural UN Transforming Education Summit that could showcase practical programmes transforming education systems at statewide level.

“Nigeria has a lot to contribute to other global leaders, funders, policymakers and political leaders who focus on identifying solutions that are already being implemented at scale by national governments and are proven to improve learning outcomes,” the President stated.

NewGlobe under the education transformation project in Nigeria is partnering and strengthening education systems in Edo State under the Edo State Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST); EKOEXCEL in Lagos and KwaraLEARN in Kwara State, and by extension delivering life-changing education solutions to children in hard-to-reach and urban communities.

Through the NewGlobe partnership, the states have adopted the attainment of SDG-4 as a strategy for enshrining future economic prosperity, peace and stability.

The NewGlobe model is a holistic learning methodology that is not focused on one single component to drive success, but rather on an intricate system built upon four core aspects of a digital learning platform, adaptive instructional content, training and coaching, and 360 degree support.

However, 2019 Nobel Prize Laureate Winner, Prof Michael Kremer, in a major new study released on NewGlobe techniques in Africa, India and Asian countries, showcases proven solution of NewGlobe to global learning crisis at the United Nations Transforming Education Summit, and in Nigeria, the study showcased the methodology to be proven as “Scalable Solution” for the UN Transforming Education Summit.

The NewGlobe methodology underpinning the education transformation projects, which has been scientifically proven to deliver transformational change, suggests in the study that children living in underserved communities receive 53 per cent more learning in NewGlobe-supported schools over the course of their early childhood and primary school career.

Speaking on the methodology, the NewGlobe Group Managing Director, Omowale David-Ashiru, noted that the NewGlobe methodology within the holistic system has many sets of practices, such as school management, learning and development, instructional guidance, and feedback.

According to her, NewGlobe has established expectations for each of these practice sets and correspondingly continuously supports to ensure consistency and excellence.

The Managing Director, therefore, called on the international community to unite and commit to implementing solutions already proven to work if we are to have any prospect of delivering on the promise of quality education for all, saying that despite enormous global investment, the 2030 SDG-4 education targets would be missed, which means failing another generation of children.

Kremer said: “The effects in this study are among the largest in the international education literature, particularly for a program that was already operating at scale.

“This study shows that attending schools delivering highly standardised education has the potential to produce dramatic learning gains at scale, suggesting that policymakers may wish to explore incorporation of standardization, including standardized lesson plans and teacher feedback and monitoring, in their own systems.”

Stating that given the success of the NewGlobe learning methodology the world could easily be more ambitious for education in countries such as Nigeria, David-Ashiru stressed that beyond optimism, concerted effort, budget allocation and political will as employed in NewGlobe’s current projects in Nigeria are necessary because the national education challenge is vast.

According to her, if the latest undisputed data from UNESCO shows that 20 million Nigerian children are out of school, while 70 per cent of those in school are not learning, it points to the fact that Nigeria is in a dire education crisis.

“Now is the time to identify and scale effective local solutions already being implemented, by visionary governments, in economies where it is most needed. We all know the scale of the crisis, now we need practical action, not talk, to solve it. The international community must unite and commit to implementing solutions already proven to work if we are to have any prospect of delivering on the promise of quality education for all,” David-Ashiru said.

Currently, Nigeria’s six per cent budget allocation to education falls way below the 15-20 per cent recommended by UNESCO at the Dakar summit, and going by President Buhari administration’s commitment to increase education budget allocation by 50 per cent in two years at the 2021 GPE Summit, little improvement will be achieved in the short term.

But, she noted that the issue of learning poverty however goes beyond mere budget increments to the utilisation of new technology and innovations to tackle the education challenge in Nigeria.

UNESCO, in its July update in tracking the progress towards achieving SDG-4, indicated that it is clear that even if all countries achieved their planned national targets, SDG-4 would not be achieved.

This is as the international organisation estimates that 300 million children of primary age (37 per cent of the total) will still not be meeting basic literacy and numeracy standards by 2030.

A joint report published in June 2022 by the World Bank, UNESCO, UNICEF, UK government Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), USAID, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation states that as a result of the worst shock to education and learning in recorded history, learning poverty has increased by a third in low- and middle-income countries, with an estimated 70% of 10-year-olds unable to understand a simple written text. For Sub-Saharan Africa, the estimate is 90%, the highest regional figure in the world.

This report stated further that “we have solutions that can work at scale and in government systems – committing to substantial learning recovery programmes is a start, but the composition of those programmes matter: measure learning outcomes, but also invest in improving instruction through structured pedagogy. Nigeria’s Governors already have such solutions delivering learning impact to hundreds of thousands of children at basic education level.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...