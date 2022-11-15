NewGlobe to showcase ‘Learning Solutions for Nigeria’ at Nigeria’s Economic Summit

Education

Kayode Olanrewaju

As the nation is set for the 28th Nigerian Economic Summit, tagged “NES #28” which holds between November 14 and 15, 2022, NewGlobe, a global leader in learning and learning expert will showcase the home-grown education transformation at scale success stories in Nigeria.

NewGlobe Group Managing Director, Omowale David-Ashiru, who will participate in the interactive panel and speak on “Eradicating Learning Deprivation,” will share insights and thoughts from home-grown large-scale Nigerian education transformation solutions that NewGlobe has been a part of.

Her presentation on Eradicating Learning Deprivation will deliberate extensively on solutions to learning poverty in Nigeria.

The President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to declare open the Summit, while the Vice President, His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), is expected to close the Summit.

The 28th Nigerian Economic Summit will assemble national and global policymakers, business leaders, development partners, civil society leaders and scholars to articulate the country’s development imperatives that satisfy the need for economic security and sustainability, social justice, conscientious governance, political stability and environmental sustainability.

The theme of this year’s Summit is “2023 and Beyond: Priorities for Shared Prosperity,” while deliberations at the summit, will be focus across four sub-themes, which are: “Delivering Macroeconomic Stability for Shared Prosperity;” “Investing in Our Future;” “Unlocking the Binding Constraints to Execution;” and “Reframing the Agenda for Transformational Leadership.”

The sub-themes will run through all the sessions as stakeholders highlight the imperatives of Economic Sustainability, Inclusive Growth, Execution, Political Economy and Visionary Leadership as drivers of sustainable socioeconomic development.

The annual Nigerian Economic Summit is organised by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in partnership with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, representing the private sector.

The yearly economic summit has become the flagship event of government and business, which has provided a credible and widely recognised platform for forging understanding and consensus on the national economic policy direction and growth strategies.

Over the past 28 years, national and global policymakers and business leaders have acknowledged that the annual NES is the premier platform for public-private dialogue in Nigeria.

According to UNICEF, 70 per cent of Nigeria’s children are learning deprived while the country accounts for one of the highest proportions of children of primary school age who are not in school.

Through its learning poverty measure, the World Bank has identified reading as an essential foundation for future learning outcomes at all levels, and therefore, understanding the layered behavioural factors that propel learning poverty in Nigeria is necessary to proffer workable solutions to the education sector.

Thus, the World Bank data show that acute learning deprivations in children today would become drivers of chronic destitution in large segments of the Nigerian population if not urgently addressed.

Therefore, partnering with state governments in Nigeria, NewGlobe is strengthening education systems in Edo State under the EdoBEST; Lagos State under the EKOEXCEL and Kwara State, under the KwaraLEARN, and by extension the NewGlobe through the interventions is delivering life-changing education solutions to children in urban and even hard-to-reach rural communities.

The states have adopted the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-4) as a strategy for enshrining future economic prosperity, peace and stability.

NewGlobe partnered education programmes utilise a holistic learning methodology that was recently the subject of a two-year study, led by the 2019 Nobel Prize Winning Professor Michael Kremer.

Prof Kremer Study reveals that NewGlobe methods deliver unequivocal major learning gains across every academic year in NewGlobe-supported schools, compared with other schools, particularly large in the “key grades” for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), Primary Classes One and Two.

Kremer and his co-authors in the study found that students in Early Childhood years supported by NewGlobe received the equivalent of an additional year and a half of learning in two years.

NewGlobe is uniquely positioned to support foundational literacy and numeracy growth in Nigeria, the essence of the “Eradicating Learning Poverty” interactive session and will be doing so at this year’s 28th Nigerian Economic Summit.

 

Reporter

