Business

Newly-appointed First Bank chairmen meet executive team

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The newly appointed chairmen of FBN Holdings Plc and its subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Remi Babalola and Tunde Hassan- Odukale, visited the head office of FBN Group on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. According to a press release, they were received by the Managing Director, FBNHoldings, Mr. U.K. Eke, the Managing Director of First- Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan and the Deputy Managing Director of FirstBank, Mr. Gbenga Shobo. The chairmen held a meeting with the executive team of the Group, which used the opportunity to update the chairpersons of the boards on the strategic direction of FBN Holdings and its subsidiaries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ghanaians task govt to open Nigerian traders’ shops

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme, with agency report

Some Ghanaians who work under Nigerians whose shops have been shut by the presidential taskforce on retail trade in the Ashanti region have threatened to demonstrate against the government for closing down the shops of their employers. Numbering over 200, the Ghanaians say their employers had genuine documents to operate and do not understand why […]
Business

Capital market yearning for more listing

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

More company listing on the capital market and increase in number of products are needed to deepen the local bourse. CHRIS UGWU writes   The Nigerian Stock Exchange remains a predominantly equities-driven market with certain sectors dominating trading and market capitalisation. On the Main Board, the Financial Services sector leads the pack of the board’s […]
Business

Nigeria’ll continue to import milk, beef until it embraces ranching –Experts

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…say Nigeria spent N1.3trn in four years on importing live animal   Though cattle grazing remains a source of insecurity and in the country and disharmony among Nigerians, it has been disclosed that Nigeria cattle owners will never be able to provide 50 per cent of the country’s dairy or beef needs until they embrace […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica