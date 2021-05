Newly-appointed First Bank chairmen meet executive team

…say Nigeria spent N1.3trn in four years on importing live animal Though cattle grazing remains a source of insecurity and in the country and disharmony among Nigerians, it has been disclosed that Nigeria cattle owners will never be able to provide 50 per cent of the country’s dairy or beef needs until they embrace […]

More company listing on the capital market and increase in number of products are needed to deepen the local bourse. CHRIS UGWU writes The Nigerian Stock Exchange remains a predominantly equities-driven market with certain sectors dominating trading and market capitalisation. On the Main Board, the Financial Services sector leads the pack of the board’s […]

Some Ghanaians who work under Nigerians whose shops have been shut by the presidential taskforce on retail trade in the Ashanti region have threatened to demonstrate against the government for closing down the shops of their employers. Numbering over 200, the Ghanaians say their employers had genuine documents to operate and do not understand why […]

The newly appointed chairmen of FBN Holdings Plc and its subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Remi Babalola and Tunde Hassan- Odukale, visited the head office of FBN Group on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. According to a press release, they were received by the Managing Director, FBNHoldings, Mr. U.K. Eke, the Managing Director of First- Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan and the Deputy Managing Director of FirstBank, Mr. Gbenga Shobo. The chairmen held a meeting with the executive team of the Group, which used the opportunity to update the chairpersons of the boards on the strategic direction of FBN Holdings and its subsidiaries.

