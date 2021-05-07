Newly-appointed First Bank chairmen meet executive team

The newly appointed chairmen of FBN Holdings Plc and its subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Remi Babalola and Tunde Hassan- Odukale, visited the head office of FBN Group on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. According to a press release, they were received by the Managing Director, FBNHoldings, Mr. U.K. Eke, the Managing Director of First- Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan and the Deputy Managing Director of FirstBank, Mr. Gbenga Shobo. The chairmen held a meeting with the executive team of the Group, which used the opportunity to update the chairpersons of the boards on the strategic direction of FBN Holdings and its subsidiaries.
