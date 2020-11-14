Newly-appointed Seychelles tourism minister parleys with Taskforce representatives

In what happens to be his first assignment since assuming office, the newlyappointed Seychelles Tourism Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, participated in Tourism Task Force meeting remotely from the Beau Vallon Bay Hotel quarantine centre, this is according to a report by Eturbonews.com The Tourism taskforce committee composed of relevant public and private sector representatives is mandated to oversee all issues relating to the re-opening of the destination post – COV ID-19 pandemic.

In his remarks, Radegonde expressed appreciation to all the participants for their immense contribution to the restart of the tourism industry even as he expressed his full support to the work of the committee, emphasising the continuous need to balance public health safety considerations with that of getting tourism industry back on track. “I have been impressed by the work done by this committee so far. The assignment is not an easy one. It is balancing between economy and health.

I very much look forward to bringing my contribution to ensure that Seychelles tourism emerges more sustainably from this pandemic. We need to bring confidence back. Let us embrace innovation and act decisively,” said the minister.

During the meeting, committee members provided an update on the ongoing matters related to the decisions taken by the task force to date. The minister was also briefed on the functioning of the classification of countries, PCR testing protocols, and the progress on the setting up of the support assistance for the Seychelles Health Travel Authorisation software locally among other working points. The Tourism Task Force was previously chaired by the former minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Mr. Didier Dogley.

