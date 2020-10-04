Newly Created Wards: AKS PDP Holds Congresses in 80 Wards

…As Stakeholders, Members Laud Party’s Proactive Move

Following the creation of additional wards in Akwa Ibom State by the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission,(AKISIEC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom has conducted special elective congresses to constitute new executive committee and fill vacant positions in 80 wards across 25 local government chapters.

The congresses which held Saturday October 3, 2020 at the affected ward centers, followed guidelines of the party and covid 19 protocols. The state chairman of the party, Obong Udo Ekpenyong, while addressing some stakeholders and members of the Party before the distribution of materials for the conduct of the congress, maintained that the Congress will be conducted in strict adherence to the PDP constitution as well as the guidelines from the electoral umpire.

Obong Ekpenyong explained that while the new wards needed properly constituted executive committees, it was important to get replacement for vacant positions left behind by ward officers who either resigned to vie for positions in the October 31 local government election, or have moved to the new wards. He tasked party officers involved in the exercise to uphold the democratic ideals of fairness, transparency, equity and peace which the PDP in Akwa Ibom State is known for, throughout the congress.

Stakeholders and members of the PDP in Akwa Ibom state who took part in the congresses have commended the Obong Ekpenyong-led leadership of the PDP for taking proactive measures to ensure that Congress had a peaceful, effective and rancour-free outcome across the 80 wards.

Members of the PDP who spoke to journalists in wards which the congress held said the outcome of the congress has underscored the fact that the PDP is a big family, stressing that the outcome of the congress will have positive and far-reaching impact on the fortunes of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State.

“What is happening today is very commendable. It shows that the current leadership has placed the interest of the Party as utmost priority. As a person, I must confess that I am very impressed with the leadership of Hon. Udo Ekpenyong”, Mr Effiong Okon, a PDP member in Nung Atai Ube Ward 2, Okobo LGA said.

“As you can see, this is a very peaceful exercise. Our Party the PDP in Akwa Ibom State is always known for peaceful conduct of Congresses. Today’s congress adds to the legacy of peaceful Congresses we have held. And I must say that this tradition of peaceful conduct of congresses and the peace that follows after these exercises goes to show that our Party is on the right path” Mrs Unwana Offiong, a member of the PDP in Ikpe 2 in Ini Local Government Area told our reporter.

It would be recalled that the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) earlier this year, created new wards in various local government areas in the state in addition to the previous 329 that existed.

In Uyo senatorial district, the congresses held in Uyo, Uruan, Ibesikpo Asutan, Nsit Ibom, Nsit Ubium, Etinan, Ibiono Ibom and Itu Local Government Chapters. In Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, congresses were conducted in wards across Ikot Ekpene, Easien Udim, Obot Akara, Ini, Ikono, Abak, Etim Ekpo, Oruk Anam and Ukanafun Local Government chapters; while in Eket Senatorial District, Eket, Esit Eket, Onna, Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin, Oron, Okobo and Mbo local government chapters also held their ward congresses.

Sequel to the October 31 local government elections in Akwa Ibom State, the PDP is fielding candidates for all 31 local government areas and 368 wards.

