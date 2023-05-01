Newly Deployed Police Commissioner To Benue Assumes Duty

Benue State Police Command on Monday said its newly deployed Commissioner of Police, CP Okoro Alawari Julius, has assumed duty in Makurdi, the state capital.

Spokesperson of the Command, Sewuese Anene, an Assistant Superintendent, said in a statement issued said the CP who hails from Bayelsa State was appointed a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on 3rd March 1990.

“As a young officer in the force, he served in different capacities across the country.

“He also served in Liberia as a contingent commander under the United Nations peacekeeping mission from 2006-2007.

“In the year 2014, he was promoted to the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police and posted as Area Commander, Damaturu and later ACP Operations Yobe State Command. In Lagos state, he served as ACP Operations and Area Commander Apapa.

“In the year 2018, he was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police and posted as DC CID, Ekiti.