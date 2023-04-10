News

Newly inaugurated primary healthcare’ll bolster our efforts – Obaseki

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has restated his government’s commitment to strengthening the state’s primary healthcare system to improve access to efficient and quality healthcare services for the people. He reassured that the inauguration of the Governing Board for the state’s primary healthcare development agency will further bolster the government’s efforts at realizing its vision for the health sector. The governor recently inaugurated the Board headed by Dr. Felix Ogedegbe, at the Government House, Benin City.

Obaseki said the Board will “rapidly expand primary healthcare using the resources available, collaborate with EdoHIS; encourage collaboration with other sectors at all levels in the development and support of primary healthcare systems to avoid waste of resources and duplication of efforts”. The Board, according to him, will also “supervise and oversee the running of primary healthcare facilities in the state; promote and monitor the implementation of our health plans at various levels of the primary healthcare system and ensure effective implementation and supervision of all primary healthcare activities as well as monitor the maintenance of the minimum acceptable standard in our primary healthcare”. These, he said, are all geared towards repositioning the primary healthcare system to better serve Edo people, especially those in hardto- reach communities across the state.

