Newly-Promoted ACPs, CSPs Charged On Professionalism

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Sikiru Akande on Wednesday decorated the newly-promoted police officers with their new ranks amidst cheers from families, friends, and professional colleagues.

New Telegraph reports that the ceremony took place at Zone 11 police headquarters, Osogbo, Osun State capital.

A total of seven officers were decorated including ACP Ogbonu Taiwo Popoopla, ACP Akinsanya Babajide and ACP Martins Olaleye Bamigboye, who was elevated from the Chief Superintendent to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Those elevated from the rank of Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) were CSP Omomukuyo Tawakatu Abiola, CSP Yinka Kuku, CSP Israel Obadofin, CSP Akanbi Tawakatu Bolanle and CSP Janet Awotuyi.

AIG Akande charged the newly-promoted officers to braze up to the challenges ahead of them just as he enjoined them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new positions.

AIG Akande who described IGP Baba as a Police friend who always feels concerned about the welfare of police added that the IGP’s policy was aimed at boosting the morale of police personnel for effective service delivery while it is also aimed at identifying, and elevating deserving officers professionally.

The AIG said the vision of the police force, especially under the present Inspector General of Police, is to prioritise the welfare of personnel and reward hard work with promotions.

The AIG Akande while congratulating the newly promoted police officers, charged them to reciprocate the gesture by exhibiting a high level of professionalism, civility to members of the public and respect for human rights.

He urged the officers to justify their promotions so as to earn higher positions in the future.

“Surely, promotion is a way of encouraging hard work and productivity in an organisation.

In the Nigeria Police Force, we value promotions very much. Promotion is also a way of telling you to

work harder; it is an added responsibility to all the responsibilities that you have been doing before your elevation.

“We are to work hard to see that we maintain a low level of insecurity in our zone”, AIG Akande charged the officers.

Speaking, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Kehinde Longe congratulated the newly promoted police officers just as he charged them to be more dedicated and committed to duties.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP) Olaleye Bamigboye, who responded on behalf of the newly decorated officers, thanked the IGP Baba, the Police Service Commission and the AIG Akande, for counting them worthy for the promotion.

He promised that they would re-double their efforts to justify the confidence reposed in them.