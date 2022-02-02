Newly promoted FIRS staff murdered in Lagos

Gunmen have reportedly murdered a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mrs. Ibironke in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. It was learnt that the victim was on her way to work on Friday, January 28, when she was accosted by some heavily armed assailants, opposite Awalu group of schools, Powerline Area in Laketu, Ikorodu.

It was also learnt that a passersby, heard a voice among the armed men saying, “that’s her, that’s her” and immediately they attacked her and subsequently hacked her to death on the spot with an axe, cutlass, and a knife in daylight without being challenged. Our correspondent also gathered that immediately after the incident, some good Samaritans tried to take her to the hospital with the hope that she could survive the attack, unfortunately, she had lost a lot of blood, having suffered heavy cuts on every part of her body including her head and spine.

A source in the area said it was policemen from Sagamu Road that later came to cordoned off area and evacuate her remain and her car to their station, while the family of lthe deceased has called on the police and relevant security agencies to investigate the incident speedily in order to get to justice for the murder of their family.

The source, in the family, through one Alaba said, “What made the crime even more shocking and heartbreaking is that she was to attend a party that same day in the office which was organised to honour her, having been promoted to a new level in her office. “Many have been asking the question that, ‘what could have propelled this vicious and gruesome murder? Another surprise was that none of her personal belongings were stolen, neither were any of her body parts missing. “Police urgently need to swing into action to smoke out those behind this heinous act.

The mother of five should not die in vain.” He added, “All relevant stakeholders should support Lagos Police command in unraveling the mysteries behind the security challenges confronting Ikorodu, especially the death of the woman who was just promoted.” When contacted, The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said that the police in the state are working assiduously to arrest the perpetrators. He also stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had directed a thorough investigation into the incident.

