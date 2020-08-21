Newly promoted La Liga side, Huesca, want Omeruo

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo may not go down to the Segunda division with his Spanish side Leganes as lower league winners SD Huesca plan to capture the centre back as they campaign in the La Liga next term. Leganes got relegated from LA Liga last term but Omeruo proved his worth to attract interest from the newly promoted Huesca.

Huesca gained promotion to the Primera Division at the end of last season after emerging as the champions of the 22-team Segunda Division. Manager Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muñoz’s side will do well to avoid such defensive frailties on their La Liga return and has prioritized signing an experienced defender like Omeruo.

The Nigeria international Omeruo, who has starred in La Liga over the past two campaigns amassing 51 top-flight caps and scoring once, Huesca officials said will fit the bill perfectly. Huesca may however find it hard to convince Leganes to part with Omeruo for anything less than the €5 million the Cucumber Growers paid to Chelsea last year to secure the permanent signing of the Super Eagles defender. The 26-year-old centre-back lifted the AFCON title with Nigeria in 2013 and also represented Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

