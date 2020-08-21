Sports

Newly promoted La Liga side, Huesca, want Omeruo

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo may not go down to the Segunda division with his Spanish side Leganes as lower league winners SD Huesca plan to capture the centre back as they campaign in the La Liga next term. Leganes got relegated from LA Liga last term but Omeruo proved his worth to attract interest from the newly promoted Huesca.

Huesca gained promotion to the Primera Division at the end of last season after emerging as the champions of the 22-team Segunda Division. Manager Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muñoz’s side will do well to avoid such defensive frailties on their La Liga return and has prioritized signing an experienced defender like Omeruo.

The Nigeria international Omeruo, who has starred in La Liga over the past two campaigns amassing 51 top-flight caps and scoring once, Huesca officials said will fit the bill perfectly. Huesca may however find it hard to convince Leganes to part with Omeruo for anything less than the €5 million the Cucumber Growers paid to Chelsea last year to secure the permanent signing of the Super Eagles defender. The 26-year-old centre-back lifted the AFCON title with Nigeria in 2013 and also represented Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Bale didn’t want to play for Real against City – Zidane

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Gareth Bale has not travelled to Real Madrid’s Champions League last-16 decider with Manchester City on Friday because he did not wish to play in the match, coach Zinedine Zidane has said. Bale, Real’s joint-record signing, barely featured for Zidane’s side in their run to the Spanish title when the season resumed after the coronavirus […]
Sports

Barca in talks with Koeman after sacking Setien – club source

Posted on Author Reporter

Barcelona are negotiating a deal to appoint Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman as the successor to Quique Setien, a club source said on Tuesday, as the Catalans look to rebuild after their 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week. Koeman is dearly loved at Barca for his playing career in Johan Cruyff’s […]
Sports

Wolves slap £90m price-tag on Raul Jimenez

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wolves have slapped a £90 million price-tag on Raul Jimenez. Wolves have rejected an offer from Juventus of Aaron Ramsey plus cash for striker Jimenez, says Corriere dello Sport. Wolves value Jimenez at £90 million. Jimenez could leave Wolves after they failed to secure a place in Europe and Manchester United remain interested in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: