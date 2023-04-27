News Of Alaafin-Elect, Misleading, Fake – Media Aide

Against the information making the rounds yesterday that a new Alaafin-elect has emerged to fill the stool vacated by the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, who joined his forefathers on April 22, 2022, the Director of Media and Publicity for the late Alaafin, Bode Durojaye, has said that such news was fake and a mere rumour.

Similarly, one of the princes jostling for the exalted stool, Oladigbolu Ismail Bukola, yesterday told New Telegraph that the news was fake, and should be discountenanced. News had it that Prince Adelodu Gbadegesin from Agunloye family has been selected by the Oyomesi to succeed the late 45th Alaafin of Oyo, who passed on at the Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado Ekiti. He was aged 83 and reigned for 52 years.

Durojaye said: “Such news is mere rumour. Did you see the assent of the governor, or the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) in the purported story? Such important information could not have been published without the Governor or the CPS signing it. So, consider it as a rumour and disregard it. I

t didn’t emanate from the palace or from the govern – ment,” he said. In his reaction, Prince Bukola Oladigbolu said: “The only news which has not been contradicted is that of Governor Seyi Makinde, who said on Tuesday that due process has to be followed before a new Alaafin would emerge.

It is a rumour and mere fake news for anybody to claim that a new Alaafin-elect has emerged. I have made contacts with the Oyomesi and also prominent people at the Aafin today. There was nothing of such information. I could as well have announced myself as the new Alaafin if that is how it is done. It is a mere rumour. Disregard it. The process is still on-going,” he said.