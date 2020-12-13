News

PDP to Buhari: Tear gas attack on abducted students’ parents callous

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as callous, the unwarranted tear gas attack by the police on the grieving parents of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

 

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan condemned the attack “meted on the grief-stricken parents after President Muhammadu Buhari, who had gone holidaying in the state, failed to protect their children from terrorists.

“It is indeed sad that instead of going after terrorists and insurgents, that struck few hours after a holidaying President Buhari and his security machinery took over the state, the state apparatus of power is being used to inflict further pain on the helpless victims.

“Such display of insensitivity further foregrounds the lack of empathy by the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and serves as a sad reminder of how it also blamed the 43 farmers recently slain by terrorists in Borno state, instead of taking steps to apprehend the assailants.

“Indeed, our party shares the pains and sorrows of these parents who have been under serious torment since President Buhari arrived Katsina for his needless holidays.”

PDP called on Buhari to apologise to Nigerians and the parents of the kidnapped students as well as take steps to ensure disciplinary actions on those who ordered the tear gas attack on the parents.

It restated the call to President Buhari to go in search of and rescue the students, who were kidnapped while his security machinery was in charge of the state.

 

PDP reiterated its stand, not to rest until President Buhari finds and rescues each of the young ones.

 

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

