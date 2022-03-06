Body & Soul

Newspaper Print: Read it, wear it

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Once again fashion has proved that anything can become stylish. Just as you can read it, you can as well wear it. Newspaper print is one of the eye catching busy pattern fabric trends out there.

There is something unique about this print that gets the attention. As a busy print, it is easy to style this piece when it is used for a shirt. For a dress, flat footwear or stilleto heels can go when it is time to switch to classy.

 

Actress Bimbo Ademoye paired hers with jeans and a hat to creat the semi-formal look. These photos present a few tips on how to style your news p a p e r print.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Best Collagen supplements to rejuvenate your skin – Poshglow skincare

Posted on Author Reporter

  One way or the other, we have witnessed that intake of food provides us with the needed energy to glow our skin. Collagen gives you a healthy volume for your skin and it is beneficial to human complexion. It is seen as a complex protein, which provides support to the bones, blood, teeth and […]
Body & Soul

Workout routine: How I keep fit at 71, by Charly Boy

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

There have been many tales about Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly boy’ s youthful looks. Some of the juicy gists are that because he portrays the voodoo character in Charlyboy personality, then he must have taken some spiritual cleansing that keeps him young.   Others have been led to believe the gossip that he […]
Body & Soul

Epic action thriller, Igbinogun, set for cinema

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Epic action thriller, ‘The Rise of Igbinogun’, is set for cinema release from March 18. With a rich feel of ancient African culture, ‘Igbinogun’ is an epic tale of a young warrior who fights against injustice in her land while battling her own demons.   As ‘Igbinogun’ steals from the rich and helps the poor, […]

