Newspaper Print: Read it, wear it

Once again fashion has proved that anything can become stylish. Just as you can read it, you can as well wear it. Newspaper print is one of the eye catching busy pattern fabric trends out there.

There is something unique about this print that gets the attention. As a busy print, it is easy to style this piece when it is used for a shirt. For a dress, flat footwear or stilleto heels can go when it is time to switch to classy.

Actress Bimbo Ademoye paired hers with jeans and a hat to creat the semi-formal look. These photos present a few tips on how to style your news p a p e r print.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...