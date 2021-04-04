Business

Newton Jibunoh appointed CFAO Suzuki brand ambassador

The founder, Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE), Dr. Newton Jibunoh has been endorsed as the Suzuki brand ambassador in Nigeria.

 

Speaking shortly after the deal about his new role was announced, the one-time chairman of Costain West Africa Plc and recipient of many awards over the years said that his affectionate relationship and emotional attachment with Suzuki spans over 30 years.

 

‘’I still drive Suzuki cars so I don’t think I ever stopped being a brand ambassador. I truly believe in the brand and have personally experienced its value.

 

However, I must say that it is a good thing to be able to officially stand for them in this capacity. I certainly feel honoured about the recognition and encouraged by their commitment to providing quality cars and aftersales service’’.

 

Dr. Jibunoh also told automotive journalists that his new role is an opportunity to share his desert stories with Suzuki and the many things that can be done for the environment with this platform.

 

On some of the most difficult challenges facing him as Suzuki brand ambassador over the years, he had this to say, ‘’Well for one, I am trying to convince Suzuki that they have the brand most suitable for the environment.”

 

Sharing his perspective of Nigeria’s automotive industry, he said Nigeria needs more cars that can be adaptable to our environment particularly due to the exceptionally rough terrain, dotted with potholes and flood-prone areas.

 

This is where Suzuki comes in, and he can attest to the vehicles being durable and suitable for the average Nigerian road. ‘’If it could withstand the desert terrain with little to no issues, our potholes and floods is nothing to it.

 

More brands need to replicate this’’. Said the ‘Desert Man’’. He also expressed concern over the high cost of vehicles which are beyond the reach of the middle class in the society,

 

‘’There is also a need for cars to become more affordable in the country. I recently read that just about 2 per cent of the population could afford to buy a new car. A lot of our cars are old and badly maintained, this is bad for the environment.

 

However, there’s little that can be done without the right policies in place and the will to implement them. I am however encouraged that Suzuki has established partnerships with leading Nigerian banks to provide suitable financing offers’’.

