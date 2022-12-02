NEXIM Bank: Lawyers threaten to sue Buhari over illegal appointment

A few hours after a group under the aegis of Lawyers for Reform threatened to sue President Muhammadu Buhari if Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete is not removed as the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) Executive Director, the embattled director fired back at her critics.

The group had in a protest tagged “#Remove Stellaokotetenow” in the early hours of yesterday at the main entrance of the National Assembly, claimed that Okotete was not qualified to hold the position. Oladotun Hassan Esq, who led the protest, alleged that the appointment by Buhari in April 2017 was wrong, going by the stipulated requirements in the extant laws governing the bank.

According to him, Okotete does not have the required 18 years post-graduation working experience before her appointment and not even the relevant academic qualifications in financial accounting, banking, or any business-related courses. He said: “What can only be gotten from fraudulently concocted curriculum vitae of Okotete is that she is a former Counsellor and Beauty Salon Hairdresser. This is an arrant disgrace and monumental embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari’s government l, which prides itself as an anti-corruption crusader.”

