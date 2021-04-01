News

NEXIM shifts focus to women, youths, SMEs with N10bn Seed Fund

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Nigerian Export- Import Bank (NEXIM) has moved to support women and youth exporters with a seed fund of N10 billion under a new programme coined Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF). The bank also announced a partnership with Afreximbank with which $50 million Project Preparation Fund (PPF) would be mobilised for Nigeria. The objective of the PPF is to provide technical assistance to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), including those promoted by women and youths towards presenting bankable proposals thereby improving their access to funds.

The managing director/ chief executive officer, NEXIM Bank, Abubakar Abba Bello made the revelations in Abuja on Tuesday at the launch of Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF). In an address during the programme, Bello said the launch of the facility was in commemoration of the 2021 “International Women’s Day” celebrated globally on March 8, adding that WAYEF would increase women and youth participation in the global export market.

The event also featured a capacity building session on the theme “Unlocking Export Market Opportunities for Women & Youth,” where women and youth that were engaged in profitable export businesses were invited to share their experiences as a source of inspiration and encouragement to others.

Bello explained that the bank has provided enormous support for many export-oriented industries that are high employers of women and youth such as cashew, Shea, hibiscus and ginger where a lot of women were involved in cleaning and packaging of the products for export. He said WAYEF would provide more financial support for women and youth owned businesses operating in the various aspects of the export value chain under a more dedicated and focused arrangement. According to him “WAYEF, however, seeks to do more by supporting women/youth owned businesses operating in the various aspects of the export value chain under a more dedicated and focused arrangement.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Analysts: Naira to depreciate to N490/$1 on parallel market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Citing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) plan to settle February 24 Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) at N412.14 on the official market, analysts at leading provider of currency trading solutions, AZA, have predicted that the naira will depreciate to N490 per dollar on the parallel market. The NDF is an indicator of the direction of the […]
News

Waterways transport’ll decongest, preserve our roads –Moghalu

Posted on Author JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Chief George Moghalu recently engaged some newsmen and revealed the activities of the Authority so far and his desire to make the waterways as a means of carrying cargoes all over the country. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM was there and reports       What is […]
News

US to ‘make good’ on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States will “make good” on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was “proud to be back” in the global climate discussion, just days after President Joe Biden signed an order […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica