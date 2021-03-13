Next generation won’t have regards for the ‘gods’ –Pastor

A Nigerian Pastor has been left in utmost shock as he shares a photo of a boy sitting beside a deity, a onetime scary and supposedly sacred figure. The Pastor identified as Ab Isong on Facebook asserted that the next generation would not have respect for gods and deities that were dreaded years back.

The pastor recalled that during his childhood days, his mother would definitely spank mercilessly anyone who pointed a finger at the deity, but today here is a boy seated comfortably beside the once dreaded deity. While sharing the photo, he said: “The next generation will have no regard for the “gods” See guts! In our days, Mummy will skin you alive for even pointing a finger. What we fear is fearing us!”

