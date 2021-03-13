Arts & Entertainments

Next generation won’t have regards for the ‘gods’ –Pastor

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A Nigerian Pastor has been left in utmost shock as he shares a photo of a boy sitting beside a deity, a onetime scary and supposedly sacred figure. The Pastor identified as Ab Isong on Facebook asserted that the next generation would not have respect for gods and deities that were dreaded years back.

The pastor recalled that during his childhood days, his mother would definitely spank mercilessly anyone who pointed a finger at the deity, but today here is a boy seated comfortably beside the once dreaded deity. While sharing the photo, he said: “The next generation will have no regard for the “gods” See guts! In our days, Mummy will skin you alive for even pointing a finger. What we fear is fearing us!”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Ibinabo Fiberesima opens up on mental state

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima has opens up on mental state she underwent surgery during the Coronavirus pandemic. The mother of five in a recent interview disclosed that she had been in England before the COVID- 19 pandemic started and that when it started, it took an additional toll on her ill health. Ibinabo said she […]
Arts & Entertainments

Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo, loses dad

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare has lost his father-in-law. The music star took to his Twitter page on Thursday, December 17, 2020, where he announced the passing away of Lola’s father. “My dear father-in-law. Chief Oladipo Adewale Omotayo aka “Papa” We will surely miss you! Loudly crying face Your beloved […]
Arts & Entertainments

Married bricklayer digs tunnel to mistress’ house, gets caught by her husband

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A married bricklayer identified as Antonio from Villas del Prado 1 worked on an underground tunnel to get to the home of his secret lover, Pamela. Using his experience in construction, he dug a tight but durable tunnel that crossed several streets from his home to that of Pamela’s. The lovers met in secret whenever […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica