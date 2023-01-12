Next International (UK) Ltd voluntarily liquidated not removed –Obi media

The Labour Party has described the news making the rounds suggesting that a company, Next International, linked to its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, as untrue and laden with mischief. A statement issued by the Head of Media, Mr. Diran Onifade, yesterday, however, blamed members of the opposition party for concocting the news to discredit Obi whom it stated was riding high towards the forthcoming general election. Onifade stated that those peddling the news are doing so after having wasted resources to procure anything that would paint Obi in bad light before the voting public.

“We have watched with bemused scepticism as agents of the political opposition unsettled by the high rising profile of the Labour Party flag bearer, ran around and made fools of themselves over the Next International (UK) Limited being removed from the record in 2021,” the party wrote.

Setting the records straight, Onifade on behalf of the party wrote that: “For the record, the entity was 99% owned by Next Nigeria International Ltd. and established as its buying office in the 90s and Peter Obi was its CEO.” The party added that the company was wounded when Obi became governor of Anambra State in 2006 by his wife who as-sumed the management in the absence of her spouse. According to the party, Peter Obi has consistently maintained that he is no longer involved in any Next International related businesses. In alleging deliberate mischief, the party stated that: “When our principal insists that you go and verify facts about him and the information he dishes out, it didn’t say go and falsify facts.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...