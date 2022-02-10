News

Next Nigeria’s president must be a Southern Christian, says Onitiri

Nigeria’s next President must be a Southerner and Christian, because the Northerners and Muslims would have served their term of eight years out in 2023 through Gen Muhammadu Buhari.

This is the contention of Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, a socio-political activist and critic, in a press  statement in Lagos yesterday. 

“We cannot run away from religion being a key factor in our political structure. The North and Southern structure can also not be overlooked”,  he stressed. 

Onitiri, therefore, implored the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to champion the cause, reminding all Nigerians that in year 2014, some Muslim associations championed the cause of Buhari to be Nigeria’s  President. 

“Honestly religion has become part of our unwritten constitution, just as the rotation between North and south. 

“The Northerners should also be reminded that their leaders had ruled Nigeria for 45 years out of 61 years of the country’s independence,” the politician pointed out. 

Onitiri warned that never again will old, expired,  sick and selfish politicians continue to foist themselves on us as President. 

“Enough is enough! The country, Nigeria is bleeding profusely and in dire need of young, highly educated, committed, visionary, world-class, patriotic and selfless leaders. 

“We need resourceful, unbiased and highly cerebral candidates that should be sponsored by our political parties, come 2023 general elections,” Chief Onitiri emphasised. 

Onitiri also warned against any attempt to foist Muslim/Muslim candidates on the nation. 

“We regard a statement by one of the Presidential aspirants that a Muslim/Muslim ticket can fly in Nigeria as a grave affront on the Christians which would be rejected by the Christians with vehemence,” Onitiri added.

 

Our Reporters

