Next president must unite Nigerians –Chidoka

Chief Osita Chidoka is a former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the challenges before Nigeria’s next president, the 2023 general election and insecurity, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What do you think should be the main priorities for Nigeria’s next president as we go into the 2023 general election?

The number one priority for Nigeria’s next president is to go back to the management of our diversity as a country. The idea of federalism is unity in diversity and every effort that has been made over time to manage this diversity should be sustained.

Over the past seven years, Nigeria has witnessed unprecedented and unimaginable destruction of this diversity. So, what we are going to see in the next four years, starting from 2023 is an effort to rebuild our nationhood and our sense of oneness because underlining all our problems is a matter of national consensus.

So, once the nation is unified again, we can begin to deal with our economy, security and the various challenges bedevilling the nation. I think the first task before the presidential candidates and anybody who wins the election in 2023 would be to rebuild our national consensus.

Since after the civil war, we saw efforts like the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) scheme to bring people to visit other parts of the country. We saw the idea of federal government colleges, we saw the idea of the sports competitions that take people across the country and there have been deliberate efforts to build our national unity.

And that is what led us in 1979, nine years after the civil war to have an Igbo man as running mate to President Shehu Shagari. The idea that you must score onethird of the votes cast in at least twothird of the states in Nigeria was a reaction to the parliamentary system, where the Northern Peoples Congress could actually form a government with just northern legislators.

All these efforts; the constitutional amendments and all the changes we did even to the presidential system was a reaction to the idea of how should we build a nation. It is sad that all the efforts made and all the gains made over the years have been destroyed over the past seven years. So, I think that is the first priority of any president in 2023.

Would you say that we have had limited results over the past seven years and how far do we need to go to make a brand new constitution for the country to achieve this nationhood?

The first republic constitution we had contrary to views and popular opinion was actually a problematic constitution. It was a very problematic because many young people and analysts who talk about it today would not remember it was events from 1960 to 1964 that led us to where we are as a nation.

It was so bad that the whole of Eastern Region boycotted the election of 1964 and the election had to be redone in 1965. And despite the boycott by the Eastern Region, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was forced by the law to invite Sir Abubakar Tafawa- Balewa to form a government. So, going back in time may not be the solution to our problem. Now, the next question people say is about writing a new constitution.

Well, my view has always been and I’m very careful in making that comment that I don’t think that if we come back today to write a fresh constitution, it would solve the problem of Nigeria. Most of the items in our constitution, starting from the, 1979 constitution to the constitutional conferences under General Ibrahim Babangida and under General Sani Abacha that led to this constitution have been largely written by Nigerian politicians.

The only challenge was that after they wrote this constitution, the military intervened by promulgating it into law and amended some sections of that constitution. But it largely represents the opinion of Nigeria’s political class but what I think we need is a National Assembly that is alive to its responsibility. And being alive to its responsibility means that the constitution must continually go through amendments and improvements and it is interesting that over the past 10 years, we have amended our constitution quite a number of times and I think many amendments would come.

Another issue is that people have said that the fundamental issue of the 1999 constitution is a fraud. I will also say that fundamentally we can rewrite all those fundamental issues. If you look at the National Conference convoked by President Goodluck Jonathan and the recommendations that it made, the six geopolitical zones we have today came from the 1995 Abacha Constitution, so where we should be today in my view is that we are not electing responsible people into the National Assembly. Two, we have removed the National Assembly from a lawmaking body to almost an executive body.

So, everybody in the National Assembly is talking about empowerment programmes, and what they have done for their people and so the incentive function for them to focus on rewriting our constitution is also problematic. The third one is that despite the beautiful laws we have written in Nigeria, the human element is a major challenge, so nothing in our law empowers the state House of Assembly to oversight the governors to ensure that the states are run properly.

But you can see that we have had state governors who have not conducted local government elections and their states Houses of Assembly have not sanctioned them. We have seen governors that use large sums of money in the guise of security votes and the states Assembly have not sanctioned them.

So, we see the accountant general of a state and the auditor general of a state; all those institutions exist but the reality is that they have become people who undermine the constitution. I don’t think that writing a brand new constitution in itself would solve the problems of Nigeria, the problem of Nigeria is systems and processes that have failed and lack of leadership in enforcing compliance to these systems and processes.

And I think that the media and civil societies are also lacking in their responsibility and then, of course, the general citizenry. Our threshold of accepting bad behaviour and normalizing bad behaviours is quite high in Nigeria. I believe that there has to be a general overhaul of our processes and a change in the way we understand the idea of government.

Is there any magic anybody can perform to forge the needed unity in diversity that you are talking about in 2023?

Well, I go back in time to our history, immediately after the civil war, which was one of the testing periods of Nigeria, a whole region of Nigeria actually took up arms to exit Nigeria and defend themselves by saying they wanted out of Nigeria.

The war lasted three years and after that war, General Yakubu Gowon, who became the Head of State came up with ‘No Victor No Vanquish’ and a reconcili ation programme.

If you look at 1970 to 1979, we will see that Nigeria thrived, people forgot about the war, and Igbos went back to Lagos, Kano, Kaduna and the country opened up again. It was in that period Nigeria built the Tincan Island Port.

You can say that it was fueled by the resources we had from oil money but more important is that the military as an institution took a decision to begin to rebuild our national fault lines. So, there could be a deliberate effort by the government and the president and you must give that credit to President Olusegun Obasanjo. When he was president, it was such that by the end of his first term, I don’t think any part of the country felt the way we are feeling today. Everybody feel that they had a stake in that government.

When President Umaru Yar’Adua came, he also made efforts to eliminate the fears of the people. If you remember, when we were writing the 1960 Constitution, one of the challenges was the minorities and part of the efforts to keep the minorities in Nigeria was the idea of fundamental rights and also the idea of federalism to allow for diversity at the local levels. If we have a president, who the governors can look up to, who will play that father-figure role, who would get the legislators to come back to national conversation.

I would like to give President Babangida as an example. When he took over from the government of General Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians were at their knees as it is today, we couldn’t service our debt, our balance of trade was totally against us, our debt servicing was so high that we needed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to give us clearance to pass a budget, he decided to have a national conversation whether we should take the IMF loan or not.

That incident brought down the tension created by the Buhari government between 1984 to August 1985. So, between 1985 and 1986, you could see that the tension in the country came down which made it possible for the government to introduce its Structural Adjustment Programme with mixed results.

So, it is possible that a president can come and re-engage Nigerians again and say let us have that national conversation. If the next president doesn’t do it in 2023, then the ship of the Nigerian state would definitely be heading in the wrong direction but where we are now, we are in a totally wrong direction and we need to reverse that trend.

What do we do about the issue of insecurity and the fact that Nigerians are murdered in scores all over the country?

The first principle is that the Nigerian nation is at its weakest level. All around the world, countries have faced traumatic periods of non-state actors trying to control the state but two things are critical in fighting insecurity.

One is the fact that there is national consensus, so that both the political and the military forces would work in the same direction. The second one is that the state has the resources and capacity to tax people and raise resources. One of the challenges of the Nigerian state today is that the state is weakened because it lacks resources.

No matter how far the Central Bank is going to print naira to fund the operations of Nigeria’s government, no matter how much we are going to borrow money to found the Nigerian government, the fact remains that the Nigeria government is not earning foreign exchange and it will not be able to buy the arms and equipment to fight the insurgents.

It might also face the problem of meeting the salary obligation of civil servants and institutions. So, that in itself is what is fueling this insecurity. There is an economic programme that has weakened the capacity of the Nigerian state.

