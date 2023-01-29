Next president should cement Nigeria’s bond of unity, says Orbih

Chief Dan Orbih is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Vice Chairman, South-South, and a member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE he talks about the preparation of the party for the election, INEC’s readiness and other national issues

As a member of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, how do you assess the campaign of the political parties so far?

From what I have watched on the television so far and what I have seen and what I have read, it is expected that as we get closer to election day, the tempo will certainly go up. And that is exactly what we are beginning to see, but the only difference here is that rather than addressing the issues, we are facing character assassination. We see campaign’s turning into drama in most of the platforms, people falling and dancing, but what Nigerians want to know is the plans to turn things around and what plans the political parties have to do things either differently or improve on what we have now. If the people go to campaign and they just start dancing, getting personal. I think they should not heat up the political space. Because these days there are a lot of personal attacks which are not supposed to be.

People want to hear what they want to do in the health sector, security, human development and many more but what we see is personalized on candidates. Hopefully in the coming weeks there will be a change of focus on the principal actors and all Nigerians will become better off for it.

What kind of president do you think Nigerians deserve at this stage?

A president that will address the critical issues facing us, in the area of security, in the area of power or energy, educational sector, let’s have a President that can make our children go back to school uninterrupted; let’s have a President who will diversify our economy from over reliance on oil sector because the world it changing and we must look beyond what we are seeing now,

What about the integrity and capacity of such persons, don’t these matter too, ahead of the section of the country he comes from?

Well, I think the voters are looking forward to somebody with a track record of performance, wanting people who can beat their chest that when they had past opportunities, they were able to do things differently and we can see the evidence of what they have done in the past. I think we want people with track records of performance and not necessarily the issue of page.

In as much as we feel that there is a need to get people to stand up to do things differently, getting things done is not actually just a function of your age, or where you come from. But it is important that at this point in our national history, we must go about doing things that will cement the bond and unity in this country. Let everybody have the sense of belonging and it will go a long Orbihway, to restore confidence, it will go a long way in cementing the bond of unity in the country.

How do you see INEC preparation, and capabilities to handle this election, given the fact that we have about 93 million registered voters?

Well, it is something INEC has handled before. Most of the electoral commissioners are not new, and they have handled past elections; they also know the challenges and expectations of the people are actually on the high side. So they would not compromise on the integrity of the process. So INEC has a whole lot to do to ensure that we have a free, fair and credible election. That in itself can bring down tension in the election when people know that the whole process is credible. When the process is free and fair there will be less tension in the country.

There have been complaints and hiccups about the distribution of voters’ cards. What do you think INEC should do at this last stage?

INEC should do everything humanly possible to ensure the people who registered are able to get their PVC and are not denied their right to participate and exercise their constitutional rights. This is more so as INEC has declared that no PVC no voting. I know our people believe in last minute rush and INEC is constrained by personnel problem, but they should do their best.

There are fears that it will be difficult to vouch for the neutrality of INEC commissioners, especially since they were appointed by the ruling party. What is your view about this?

Well, the people who are conducting the election are Nigerians and we are not going to import electoral officials, but my advice is that they should do what is expected of them and act in conformity with the oath of office they took. Nigeria belongs to all of us and we must be committed to its progress and should never derail the will of the people.

What are the chances of your presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in this election?

I don’t think it is a fair question, because there is no answer I will give you that you will not feel that I am biased or partial. Besides in my life I have never assumed the role of a soothsayer and I think whatever will be the outcome of this exercise, it is only God I this point that can predict it. I am not open to making predictions like the many of the new day prophets who after making predictions will turn around to say something different by the time the results are out. The presidential candidate is campaigning around just like those of other parties, and at this point we start counting the day to the election and the outcome will be known to all of us.

As a member of the opposition party, how would you assess the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as it winds down?

For me, the President, like Shakespeare said, the world’s a stage, and every man an actor. He has played his part and Nigerians are looking forward to his exit. What I am looking at now is who will come after Buhari and what that successor will do to improve the lot of our people.

Local government autonomy has been an issue. What is your position on this?

There are several states, including my own home state, that have not even conducted local government elections for us to have a feeling of that level of government. This would have ensured that the people at the grassroots level are represented at that level of government. I think as we are looking forward to this election, we should also pray that the system will throw up leaders who will be able to see the need for people to play their roles as it is stipulated in our constitution.

How do you see the current fuel scarcity, state of our refineries?

No doubt a lot of people are truly worried that all through the past few years, we have never experienced this kind of scarcity we are going through now. And the queues that have been coming up in the major cities are very disturbing. I have not been able to come to terms with what has given birth to these developments a few weeks to the election.

In most states, the queues are not just there, but when you get to many fuel stations you are compelled to buy at different rates per litre, most times at exorbitant prices. I don’t really know why that should be so. We used to have PPMC, the Petroleum Products Price Management Company, that regulates the price of fuel, but today , you will buy fuel at a filling station at a price and less than a kilometer away another filling station is selling at a different price. I don’t think this is good for us. I think the government should actually find out why this is coming at this time and address the problem – that is what the government was elected to do – to address the problems of the country. The welfare of the people is one of the constitutional duties of the government. This particular issue has dragged for too long.

On the state of our refineries, the truth is that there was a time in this country when all the refineries were working, and working efficiently. There are a lot of people who are of the view that the interest of the people who are involved in fuel importation has affected our readiness to fix the refineries so that we can have a stable supply of the product at a reduced cost. No doubt if you are taking the crude oil to refine and when you are bringing it back the exchange rate will affect the cost and that is what has been happening over the years.

There was a lot of economic waste in establishing them and don’t be surprised that the refineries that would soon come on stream in the private sector will work efficiently. But once you have a refinery that is driven by economic factors it will not change the price apart from regular supply. More so, the government is not ready to do the needful by making sure that the refineries work. So we may end up having one or two people who have a monopoly.

How do you see the recent increase in Nigeria’s oil production, especially when Government Tompolo and his company took over oil pipeline security and discovered tens of leakages?

It means things are not just right in the sector. So there is a need to look inwards to find out why things are like this.

