Neymar, Mbappe have ‘very good’ relationship, Galtier says amid rift claims

Paris St Germain manager Christophe Galtier said forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe share a “very good” relationship, amid reports of a rift between the pair following an incident in their Champions League game this week.

Neymar appeared to be furious after Mbappe chose to take a shot rather than pass the ball for a tap-in during their 2-1 win over Juventus in the group stage game on Tuesday.

“The relationship between Ney and Kylian is very good, and I’m not giving you the run-around,” Galtier told reporters on Friday.

“They are together in the training exercises, they are often together in the warm-ups. Yes, there was that match situation. And I discussed it yesterday with Kylian, who I think, I think, has discussed it with Ney.

*Courtesy: Reuters

