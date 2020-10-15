Sports

Neymar moves second behind Brazil’s leading scorer, Pele

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Neymar moved second behind Pele in Brazil’s all-time leading scorer list by scoring a hat-trick in their 2022 World Cup qualifying win over Peru. The Paris St-Germain forward scored his 64th international goal when he tapped in late on to complete a 4-2 win. Peru twice took the lead in Lima but Neymar scored two penalties to take his tally above Ronaldo, with Pele on 77. Everton’s Richarlison also scored, nudging a header from Liverpool’s Roberto Firminio header over the line.

Neymar, 28, has scored his goals in 104 international appearances, while Pele played 92 times for his country. Brazil and Argentina lead the group after winning both of their opening matches while Paraguay, who beat Venezuela 1-0 on Tuesday, are third. The top four from the 10-team group qualify directly for Qatar with the fifth-placed side going into an inter- confed- eration play- off.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON 2022 qualifiers: Eguavoen urges Rohr to begin plans now

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Ex-international, Austin Eguavoen, has urged Super Eagles coach Genort Rohr to commence plans immediately after the Confederation of African Football released the dates for the 2022 African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers. CAF recently released the schedules for the qualifiers match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone double legged AFCON qualifiers to be played […]
Sports

EPL: Ferguson salutes Liverpool after return to perch

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kenny Dalglish received a congratulatory message from Sir Alex Ferguson after Liverpool won their first title of the Premier League era. It was Ferguson who famously declared that knocking Liverpool off their perch was his finest achievement at Manchester United. He was gracious enough to mark Liverpool’s return to the summit with well wishes to his former […]
Sports

Minister congratulates Usman

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Encomium has continued to trail the exploits of Nigerian born pugilist, Kamarudeen Usman, for retaining his Ultimate fighting Championship belt against Jorge Masvidal over the weekend.   According to a statement by the Media office of Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, Usman’s win is not only inspiring, but a confirmation of the never […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: