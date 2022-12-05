Sports

Neymar return for Brazil against South Korea

Neymar is available for Brazil’s World Cup last-16 match against South Korea today, coach Tite has confirmed.

The forward, 30, missed Brazil’s last two group games after sustaining ligament damage in his right ankle in the opening match against Serbia. Brazil, one of the pre-tournament favourites, qualified for the knockout stage with a game to spare and topped Group G despite defeat by Cameroon.

Asked on Sunday whether Neymar would be fit to return, Tite replied “yes”. He added: “Neymar will train today in the afternoon and if he trains well he will play.”

The Paris St-Germain star was replaced in 80th minute of his nation’s 2-0 win over Serbia after a heavy tackle by Nikola Milenkovic and later described the injury as “one of the hardest moments of my career”.

Neymar wrote on Instagram: “Nothing in my life came easy and I’ve always had to work for my dreams and goals. I have never wished anyone anything bad and always helped who needed

 

