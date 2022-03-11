Sports

Neymar returns for Brazil World Cup qualifiers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Neymar will rejoin Brazil for its final two World Cup qualifiers, after missing the national team’s first two matches of the year due to injury, coach Tite said Friday, announcing his squad.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, back from an ankle injury, will be looking to exorcise PSG’s humiliating Champions League exit Wednesday at Real Madrid as he returns to the Selecao.

The five-time world champions, who qualified for Qatar back in November, play Chile in Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium on March 24 and Bolivia on March 29 in La Paz.

Tite, who recently announced he plans to leave the post after the World Cup, said Neymar had “played well in the first half” against Real Madrid, before “collapsing, like the entire team.”

“He’s got extraordinary quality, but he’s coming off a natural process for anyone who gets injured. He’s in the process of searching to get his top form back,” he said.

Neymar will be joined by forward Vinicius Junior of none other than Real Madrid.

New names on Tite’s list include Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli and Juventus midfielder Arthur, back on the team after a year-long absence.

Everton striker Richarlison also rejoins the squad.

Left out were forwards Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City and Gabigol of Flamengo.

Brazil lead South American qualifying with 39 points, to 35 for second-place Argentina.

The two sides still have to play a yet-to-be-scheduled rematch, to make up for a sixth-round tie controversially called off by Brazilian health authorities over supposed Argentine violations of Covid-19 protocols.

Brazil squad for March World Cup qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Alex Telles (Manchester United/ENG), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal/ENG), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea/ENG)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle/ENG), Arthur (Juventus/ITA), Fabinho (Liverpool/ENG), Fred (Manchester United/ENG), Lucas Paqueta (Lyon/FRA), Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa/ENG)

Forwards: Antony (Ajax/HOL), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal/ENG), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/ESP), Raphinha (Leeds United/ENG), Richarlison (Everton/ENG), Rodrygo (Real Madrid/ESP)

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NFF reinstates Salisu Yusuf as Eagles assistant coach

Posted on Author Reporter

…three years after bribery scandal Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reinstalled Salisu Yusuf as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles. The Nigerian football body broke the news in a statement on Thursday. Yusuf has also been reinstated as the head coach of the home-based Eagles team and will assume the role on November 1. […]
Sports

EPL: McNeil stunner at Everton boosts Burnley’s survival hopes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Dwight McNeil’s stunning strike helped Burnley boost their Premier League survival hopes at the expense of Champions Leaguehopefuls Everton at Goodison Park. England U21 winger McNeil turned sharply to beat Allan before curling expertly into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area to make it 2-0, after Chris Wood’s fine finish with […]
Sports

Pinnick: Visit of Infantino, Motsepe, boost to girl-child advocacy

Posted on Author Favour Egbuogu

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Pinnick, says that the presence of President of FIFA, Mr Gianni Infantino and CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, at the opening ceremony of the maiden Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament in Lagos on Wednesday is a huge fillip to the push for more interest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica