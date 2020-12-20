Sports

Neymar set to make PSG return in January

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar is set to return in January from an ankle injury suffered against Lyon on December 13. Neymar was seen screaming in agony and clutching his ankle after a challenge from Thiago Mendes, who was sent off. The Brazil international, 28, was then carried off on a stretcher.

 

“There is some bruising to the bone and he continues to undergo treatment. He is expected to make his return in January,” said a PSG statement. PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel had suggested at the start of the week that Neymar had a chance of facing Lille this Sunday.

 

The club statement suggests the forward will be fully fit to face former club Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League in February. Neymar joined PSG for a world record fee of 222m euros (£200m) from Barcelona in August 2017. He has helped the club win three successive Ligue 1 titles as well as reach last season’s Champions League final, where they lost to Bayern Munich

