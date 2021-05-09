Sports

Neymar signs new Paris St-Germain contract

Neymar has signed a contract extension with Paris St-Germain, keeping Brazil forward at the French giants until 30 June, 2025.

 

The 29-year-old said “happiness” was the main factor in signing a new deal. Neymar, who joined PSG in a world-record £200m deal in 2017, had been linked with a move away, including a return to Barcelona.

 

“I have grown as a person here, as a human being and as a player, too,” he told the PSG website. Neymar was in the final year of his contract, having signed a fiveyear deal on his initial arrival.

 

He has scored 85 goals and registered 51 assists in 112 games for PSG. However, he has had a difficult relationship with the club’s fans at times and was booed after expressing a desire to move back to Barcelona in 2019.

 

Neymar said he had undergone a “very positive evolution” in his time at PSG. “I have learned a lot.

 

Things have happened that should not have happened,” he said. “We had fights, a few sad times, but I am happy and proud to be part of the history of Paris St- Germain. “I hope to put many more trophies on the shelf for PSG

