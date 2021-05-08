Sports

Neymar signs PSG contract extension

Neymar has signed a contract extension with Paris St-Germain, keeping the Brazil forward at the French giants until June 30, 2025.
The 29-year-old said “happiness” was the main factor in signing a new deal.
Neymar, who joined PSG in a world-record £200m deal in 2017, had been linked with a move away, including a return to Barcelona.
“I have grown as a person here, as a human being and as a player, too,” he told the PSG website.
Neymar was in the final year of his contract, having signed a five-year deal on his initial arrival.
He has scored 85 goals and registered 51 assists in 112 games for PSG.
However, he has had a difficult relationship with the club’s fans at times and was booed after expressing a desire to move back to Barcelona in 2019.
Neymar said he had undergone a “very positive evolution” in his time at PSG.
“I have learned a lot. Things have happened that should not have happened,” he said.
“We had fights, a few sad times, but I am happy and proud to be part of the history of Paris St-Germain.
“I hope to put many more trophies on the shelf for PSG.”
PSG, who are chasing a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title, are four points behind leaders Lille with a game in hand.

