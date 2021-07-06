Neymar wants Brazil to face Argentina in Copa America final

Brazil forward Neymar said he hopes Argentina will be their opponents in the Copa America final and has no doubts that the hosts would come out on top against their fierce rivals.

Brazil beat Peru 1-0 in Monday’s (July 5) semi-final in Rio de Janeiro thanks to a 35th minute goal from Lucas Paqueta to book their spot in Saturday’s decider at the Maracana stadium.

The second semi-final between Argentina and Colombia is on Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...