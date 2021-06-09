NFC announces jury for 12th edition of ZUMA Film Festival

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has announced members of Jury for the 12th edition of ZUMA Film Festival (ZUFF), scheduled to take place December 1st to 7th, in Abuja, Nigeria. The five member jury is chaired by Professor Omotsola Daniel of the University of Abuja.

The jury will adjudicate on all entries in the competitive category of the film festival, which is themed “Show the Money”, chosen to further the conversation on investment opportunities available in digital content creation and exhibition. NFC, in a statement issued in Jos, Plateau State and signed by Head of Public Affairs, Brian Etuk, listed other members of the Jury to include Professor Alex Chinwuba Asigbo of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Dr. Oluwatosin Kooshima Tume, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti; Nasiru Bappah Muhammed of Moving Image Film Production Company, Kano and Yinka Oduniyi, President of Independent Television Producers of Nigeria (ITPAN), Lagos. According to the statement, NFC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, said ZUFF 2021 will provide participants with knowledge-based information and networking opportunities that are available within online digital platforms for the development, marketing and distribution of content, at minimal cost, but with huge return on investment. The NFC boss reiterated the role of the jury in ensuring a successful film festival, stressing that “the jury is most critical to the selection of winning entries of ZUFF which has obviously set the pace in film festival organisation and management since it was rebranded in 2017 to become an annual event in December every year”.

Composition of the jury, he further said, reflects the premium and niche ZUMA Film Festival, has carved for itself among the fastest growing film festivals and market in the world.” He assured that NFC will deploy its capacity enablement for a successful film festival, which he said was open for domestic and foreign collaboration and partnership.

Dr. Maduekwe expressed his strong belief that members of the Jury who have contributed immensely to the growth of film production in Nigeria, will bring their experience to bear as the NFC forges ahead to institute a world class film festival for the country. Daniel Omatsola, a Professor of Media Arts Criticism, who chairs the jury has served and participated in various Film Festivals, Film Production development programmes and projects, as well as Cultural activities.

The statement added that film entry submission which opened on April 2nd 2021 will close on October 30th, 2021. All entries, addressed to the Festival Director, ZUMA FILM FESTIVAL can be submitted through the free film way platform ZUMA Film Festival 2021 Award categories are: Best Cinematography, Best Script, Best Animation, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Documentary, Best Foreign Film, Best Student Film, Best Picture, Best Indigenous Film.

