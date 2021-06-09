Arts & Entertainments

NFC announces jury for 12th edition of ZUMA Film Festival

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has announced members of Jury for the 12th edition of ZUMA Film Festival (ZUFF), scheduled to take place December 1st to 7th, in Abuja, Nigeria. The five member jury is chaired by Professor Omotsola Daniel of the University of Abuja.

The jury will adjudicate on all entries in the competitive category of the film festival, which is themed “Show the Money”, chosen to further the conversation on investment opportunities available in digital content creation and exhibition. NFC, in a statement issued in Jos, Plateau State and signed by Head of Public Affairs, Brian Etuk, listed other members of the Jury to include Professor Alex Chinwuba Asigbo of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Dr. Oluwatosin Kooshima Tume, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti; Nasiru Bappah Muhammed of Moving Image Film Production Company, Kano and Yinka Oduniyi, President of Independent Television Producers of Nigeria (ITPAN), Lagos. According to the statement, NFC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, said ZUFF 2021 will provide participants with knowledge-based information and networking opportunities that are available within online digital platforms for the development, marketing and distribution of content, at minimal cost, but with huge return on investment. The NFC boss reiterated the role of the jury in ensuring a successful film festival, stressing that “the jury is most critical to the selection of winning entries of ZUFF which has obviously set the pace in film festival organisation and management since it was rebranded in 2017 to become an annual event in December every year”.

Composition of the jury, he further said, reflects the premium and niche ZUMA Film Festival, has carved for itself among the fastest growing film festivals and market in the world.” He assured that NFC will deploy its capacity enablement for a successful film festival, which he said was open for domestic and foreign collaboration and partnership.

Dr. Maduekwe expressed his strong belief that members of the Jury who have contributed immensely to the growth of film production in Nigeria, will bring their experience to bear as the NFC forges ahead to institute a world class film festival for the country. Daniel Omatsola, a Professor of Media Arts Criticism, who chairs the jury has served and participated in various Film Festivals, Film Production development programmes and projects, as well as Cultural activities.

The statement added that film entry submission which opened on April 2nd 2021 will close on October 30th, 2021. All entries, addressed to the Festival Director, ZUMA FILM FESTIVAL can be submitted through the free film way platform ZUMA Film Festival 2021 Award categories are: Best Cinematography, Best Script, Best Animation, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Documentary, Best Foreign Film, Best Student Film, Best Picture, Best Indigenous Film.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Soldier celebrates birthday using bread in Borno

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Eneh Gozie, a Nigerian soldier, who is currently serving in Borno State, has celebrated his birthday in a unique but touching way. The gallant soldier recently turned a year older, but since he couldn’t afford a cake owing to his current location in Borno State where dreaded Boko Haram insurgents are domiciled, he chose to […]
Arts & Entertainments

JEHF Playwriting competition calls for submission

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The James Ene Henshaw Foundation, organisers of the annual JEHF Playwriting Competition, has announced calls for submission for the 2021 edition of the competition, which looks for plays that capture the pulse and moments of contemporary Nigerian society, writing with a unique voice that speaks to current and future generations. The competition is open to […]
Arts & Entertainments

No regret quitting banking for beauty industry – Juba

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Entrepreneur, Oluwakemi Juba, is the brain behind hair extension company, Kojhairways and she said she has no regret whatsoever quitting banking job for the make-up industry. Juba founded the business in 2015 after experimenting with other businesses. Due to her love for beauty, she decided to focus on the hair business. “So many things inspired […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica