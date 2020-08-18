NFF, Ahmed Fresh under fire

…over federation’s dormant technical committee

The Nigeria Football Federation and the chairman of the board’s technical committee are under fire over the redundancy of the members of the sensitive committee.

On Monday during a radio programme monitored by our correspondent, former international and a member of the NFF technical committee, Mutiu Adepoju, revealed that the body was yet to hold a meeting in the past two years.

Adepoju said the last meeting of the body headed by Yusuf Ahmed Fresh took place in January 2018. The Laliga ambassador said he was not aware of any meeting in the past two years despite the picture being portrayed by the football body about the role of technical committee.

“I don’t understand what they are doing and I don’t want to be seen as being difficult but the fact is that we are not functioning as a body, except few people are playing the role for the NFF,” Adepoju said.

Another member of the committee, Ladan Bosso, agreed that no formal meeting took place but on few occasions he received calls from some top members on the federation on technical matters. “The NFF have ways of getting things done and I don’t want to talk about meetings. I cannot even recall the last time but occasionally, I receive calls on technical matters from the federation,” he said.

Some of the other members of the committee include Coach Fanny Amun, Bitrus Bewarang, Garba Lawal, Victor Ikpeba, late Chidi Okenwa, now replaced by Ganiyu Majekodunmi, Sheriff Rabiu, Ahmed Muazu, Isaac Danladi, Haruna Idris and Robinson Okosun One of the members who pleaded anonymity shed more light on the sad development.

He said: “We were supposed to know about invitation of players, evaluate all the national team coaches but that is not happening. “Again, I can confirm we have not held a meeting in the past two years and even at that meeting our allowances were not paid till date. This body is supposed to be the key element in development of football but the NFF and the chairman have other ideas.”

Only last week, Ahmed Fresh said the list of national head coaches of all national teams would be worked on by the committee and made public this week but other members declined knowledge of this. “It is a strange development because it means only few individuals are running our football and that is why there is no systemic plan on various issues.

It is sad,” another member added. The head coaches of the Falcons, Flamingoes and Falconets are yet to be determined just as the Head coaches of Eaglets, Flying Eagles, U-23 team are yet to be determined. How the federation will determine the coaches remains a riddle only the topshots of the body can determine but not with a systemic template.

