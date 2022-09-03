NFF: Akinwunmi on mission to jab football out of coma

The failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the next FIFA World Cup intensely invoked a deep sense of dejection among football-crazy Nigerians; there was something like a consensus in the submission that the beauty of the game is fast ebbing away and soccer is in dire need of a man that will arrest the slump, put it on a trajectory of growth with a view to recapturing the old glory. Oh yes! darkness may appear to have enveloped Nigerian football at the moment but Seyi Akinwunmi, the incumbent 1st Vice President, has stepped forward with a message of hope, offering himself as the right man to engineer the change and galvanise the game to greatness again.

He could be accused of being part of Amaju Pinnick’s administration largely rated to have underperformed but those who understand how power is set up in this part of the world know the limited influence a deputy can wield over his principal, especially the one who elects to choose a different path from what the subordinate believes is the right way. Instead of operating on the peripheral by just delivering on the roles, he is assigned alone, Akinwunmi believes it is right to make Nigerian football benefit from the immense experience he has gained over the years by being the man calling the shot.

He is the 1st vice president but major stakeholders know that he is treated like an ‘outcast’ because of his constant demand for effective footballing decisions by the board. His latest role in the struggle to have the Congress convened and the executive committee adhere to the provision and supremacy of the NFF statute truly underlines how much effort he has put in for the sanitisation of the game in the country.

In his address to Congressmen during his declaration event, he practically downplayed his role in the enthronement of the electoral process but said the development further convinced him he is the right man to lead the front for the transformation the Nigerian football badly needs. He told his colleagues and other members of the football fraternity who had gathered at the prestigious Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, for the declaration event that “the long wait of over seven months to start the journey of change in our football is finally over.

Although the period was fraught with a lot of minefields, the resolute steadfastness of the Congress prevailed. The events of the last few months have given me a lot of time to step out of the box, look in and further meditate even from a different perspective on what needs to be done to improve our football to aspire to global standards and also meet the yearnings of Nigerian football stakeholders. “In addition, I’ve taken time to further consider what in the administration of football needs to be maintained or retained or improved upon. What needs to be radically changed, what needs to be gradually amended, what innovations are required and so on.

Importantly, this time afforded me the opportunity to ponder seriously on whether as the incumbent first Vice President of the NFF, I can be a part of the change and growth that needs to take place in our football. My ability in the past few months to straddle the difficult terrain of being an executive committee member yet fight for change convinced me even further that indeed I could provide the much-needed leadership in the quest for a brighter future for Nigerian football.

I have in the past months in particular given the issue very deep thought and thereafter made wide consultations across the country starting from within my immediate family, my state government, my state sports family, the NFF Congress, the national football family, potential sponsors and partners as well as leaders of thoughts, advisers, mentors, friends and others.

I have with all humility come to the conclusion that I can and should be a part of the transformation. “That my membership of the current executive committee as the first Vice President rather than being a hindrance is actually a benefit and the knowledge I have gathered in that position should not be wasted and will stand me in good stead to lead the growth and change from the front as the substantive NFF President. I have therefore with all humility decided to vie for the post of the president of the Nigerian Football Federation and by the grace of God, come 30th September, I shall be sworn in as the NFF President.

“This is another opportunity to show my love for Nigeria and I have no doubt that it is a natural progression my long journey from the basement of football administration in Nigeria to its pinnacle. My football administration experience and my obvious desire to reposition our football to meet current Nigerian realities as well as attain global standards will help me lead an NFF that marries the nostalgia of yesteryear with the current digital realities in football administration.” Some were born to become great footballers but if one looks at the trajectory Akinwunmi has followed in the administration of football, you will be convinced he has chosen the right path.

Just like most local lads, he started playing football from the streets and even represented his secondary school, Maryland Command School, in many competitions but his football administration skills first manifested way back in his primary school days when as a teen, he formed a football club Young Potentials FC which turned out to be the most organised intra-school football team and dominated local competitions for years. He later chose to study law and he has been a successful lawyer but despite being unable to pursue a career in football, he found administration as a route to sustain his interest in the game.

His board created the enabling environment for a plethora of privately organised competitions which formed the channel for the discovery of talents; he even sponsors one, named Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Tournament, through which he delivers his philanthropy. Many talents, including Super Eagles players Samson Tijani and Akinkunmi Amao, have been d i s c o v e r e d through several initiatives pioneered by his board.

He is not a man without a clear vision of what he intends to do and how to achieve them. He said he would premise his reform on four planks which will inevitably guarantee success. Hear him,” I have conceptualised the pathway to make Nigeria football great again. It is themed; FOOTBALL FIRST. “It leverages on four pillars, the first one being football development; two being football business; three being infrastructure and four being football technology.

I believe that through the football first pathway, I’m uniquely qualified to turn things around and take us back to the top of global football. “It is why I believe strongly that a transparent and effective football plan must be premised on good governance and must start at the grassroots restating phase that are well funded, empowered, independent and supported by the NFF much in the same way as member associations are supported by FIFA through FIFA grants. He is a leading candidate in the September 30 NFF election slated for Benin, Edo State, but one of the odds stacked against him is the call for power to be shifted to the North.

Some elements in the Northern bloc of the football fraternity are saying since Pinnick, a Southerner, who has spent eight years, the next president must be from a Northern extraction. However, a prominent football personality from the region, Danladi Bako, punctured that notion, saying competence should be considered above tribal sentiments, insisting Akinwunmi has the capacity to lead the country’s football out of the doldrums and should be supported regardless of where he comes from.

“We have eminent and distinguished people from my primary constituency, the North of Nigeria here,” he said at the declaration ceremony. “I am from the seat of the Caliphate where I hold the highest title to the Sultan; So if I, with all my titles, alongside my elder, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima and Dr Tijani Yusuf, all of us from above the Niger, if we can endorse Seyi, it means something. We do not need to bring politics of region and ethnicity into the elections. What goes around will come around; once upon a time you had Alhaji Galadima followed by Sani Lulu and again Aminu Maigari in one stretch of three chairmen from the North, so, why didn’t we complain at that time? If you follow my drift in looking for the merit and the best material, ladies and gentlemen. it is Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, please.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...