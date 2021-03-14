NFF: Amaju Pinnick not CAF 5th Vice President

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has described as untrue, a report in sections of the media that the Federation’s President, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick was selected as 5th Vice President of the Confederation of African Football at Friday’s 43rd Ordinary and Elective Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said the report was wrong as such was never even discussed either on the floor of the Congress or at any meeting of the CAF leadership.

“The President of NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick was elected as Member of the FIFA Council at the Congress, and that is what we are celebrating. Nobody approached him or put it up for discussion at any forum that he would be 5th Vice President.

“Mr Pinnick served as the 1st Vice President of CAF for a year, between 2018 and 2019, before the former leadership of CAF opted not to renew his tenure.

There is no way he will now agree to be a 5th Vice President. He is contented being a Member of the esteemed FIFA Council – the highest decision-making body in world football – and a high –ranking Member of CAF Executive Committee.”

In Friday’s election, Pinnick thumped incumbent Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi by 43 votes to 8 to become only the third Nigerian to take a seat in world football’s highest decision-making organ, after late Etubom Oyo Pinnick Orok Oyo and Dr Amos Adamu

Like this: Like Loading...