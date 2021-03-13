Sports

NFF: Amaju Pinnick not CAF 5th Vice President

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has described as untrue, a report in sections of the media that the Federation’s President, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick was selected as 5th Vice President of the Confederation of African Football at Friday’s 43rd Ordinary and Elective Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said the report was wrong as such was never even discussed either on the floor of the Congress or at any meeting of the CAF leadership.

“The President of NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick was elected as Member of the FIFA Council at the Congress, and that is what we are celebrating. Nobody approached him or put it up for discussion at any forum that he would be 5th Vice President.

“Mr Pinnick served as the 1st Vice President of CAF for a year, between 2018 and 2019, before the former leadership of CAF opted not to renew his tenure. There is no way he will now agree to be a 5th Vice President. He is contented being a Member of the esteemed FIFA Council – the highest decision-making body in world football – and a high –ranking Member of CAF Executive Committee.”

In Friday’s election, Pinnick thumped incumbent Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi by 43 votes to 8 to become only the third Nigerian to take a seat in world football’s highest decision-making organ, after late Etubom Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr Amos Adamu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FA Cup: Saints knock out holders, Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter

A strong Southampton side knocked holders Arsenal out of the FA Cup at the fourth-round stage courtesy of a first-half own goal. The Saints were rewarded for their attacking intent in the opening period when Gabriel turned in Kyle Walker-Peters’ cross in the 24th minute, reports the BBC. It was the first goal Arsenal had […]
Sports

Udeze wants Rohr to make Yobo defensive trainer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Charles Ogundiya Ex-international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has advised Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to make newly appointed national team assistant coach, Joseph Yobo, the defensive trainer for the team.   While commending the Nigeria Football Federation for the appointment, Udeze said the appointment has shown former internationals that the country would always remember them even when […]
Sports

Oliseh: Why Inter Milan lost Europa League final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has hailed Sevilla has one of the best sides in Europe following their victory over Inter Milan in the Europa League final. Sevilla came from behind to beat Inter Milan 3 – 2 in Cologne on Friday to lift their sixth UEFA Europa league title. Inter took the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica