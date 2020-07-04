NFF and CAF’s hasty decisions on football restart

Nigerian football scene is currently enveloped by drama on various fronts. The Nigeria Football Federation and the League Management Company are yet to come out with an official position on whether to restart or cancel the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

So far, stakeholders are divided even after 17 of the 20 clubs in the elite NPFL voted that ‘points per game’ be used to determine the placings in the league. The committee set up to work on the staging of Edo 2020 National Sports Festival submitted a report and picked October for the games but the ministry is yet to endorse this. As if these were not enough, the crisis in the Athletic Federation of Nigeria deepens with an Abuja High Court ruling urging the two factions of Ibrahim Gusau and Olumide George to embrace current status quo pending further rulings.

This is inconclusive as the ministry of sports is expected to appeal the pronouncement. And so with the administrative drama and no live sports action in Nigeria, the Confederation of Africa Football held a virtual meeting during the week to take crucial decisions on the future of football. COVID-19 has done so much harm to the game and this forced many sporting events all over the world to either be postponed or cancelled outright. The executive Committee at a meeting on Tuesday, 30 June 2020, via video-conference, decided that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 will now take place in 2022 with the dates to be decided later. Also, the final tournament for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020 will now take place in January 2021. It was originally scheduled for April and Nigeria did not qualify. According to the CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, “The CAF Executive Committee is satisfied with the Cameroonian authorities for their commitment towards the hosting of the two competitions. Cameroon is ready to host either competition and are within schedule.” It is however important to note that the decision of the continental football body was hasty.

In another two months when the new football season will take centre stage in Europe and other parts of the world, the situation of the pandemic could be better evaluated for the competitions hurriedly postponed. No doubt, it is good to consider the safety of the main actors first but if the coast is clear by August/September, the preliminaries could be completed for AFCON within two months since there are three match days left. On inter-club competitions, CAF ruled that CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup will resume in September with a Final Four format.

Semifinal matches will be played in single ties. Women’s football however recorded mixed fortunes with the resolutions of CAF. The apex African football body gave its nod for the Women’s Champions League which is billed to start next year. The Africa Women’s Cup of Nations earlier billed for this year was cancelled outright. Nigeria’s head of Female Committee of the NFF, Aisha Falode, was elated with the decision of CAF to introduce Champions League for female clubs on the continent. Falode said: “People have advocated for it and desired it on the continent for the young women who continue to play good football all around Africa. We are ripe for this, we have over 33 countries scattered across the continent where organized women’s football leagues are played.”

The cost implications of playing football on the continent are huge and one wonders how the women’s teams will survive as the men’s teams are still struggling. The format of the competition is also very important as it will be advisable to stage it in just one city like a tournament for a start rather than the home and away basis we have in the male cadre. It is however timely for the Super Falcons of Nigeria to have a new set of players. Over the years, ageing Falcons players are still being used because there are limited tournaments to see the young ones.

The Women’s Champions League will be a big boost to Nigeria’s quest to retain her position in women’s football on the continent. There is need to urgently name a new coach for the Falcons because other African countries are fast catching up on Nigeria. The NFF should also study all the resolutions of CAF in order to take decision most suitable for all the representatives of the country on the continent.

