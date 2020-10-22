NFF appoints Eguavoen Technical Director

Former ACB and Super Eagles defender, Austin Eguavoen, has been appointed as the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation.

The ex-Bendel Insurance defence ace took over from former Super Eagles coach, Bitrus Bewarang, whose contract expired before the break out of Coronavirus pandemic in March.

The Executive Committee of the NFF on Tuesday approved the former defender as the new Director Technical.

This is contained in a communique signed by NFF Spokesman, Ademola Olajire, which reads: “The Executive Committee approved a presentation by the Chairman of the Technical & Development Committee for the appointment of former Super Eagles’ Captain and Coach, Mr. Augustine Eguavoen, as the new Technical Director of the NFF.

The statement added that former Flying Eagles coach, Paul Aigbogun becomes his assistant while Abdurafiu Yusuf and Siji Lagunju remain Assistant Directors.

He will work with the following persons, whose appointments were also approved: Mr. Paul Aigbogun (Deputy Director, Technical and Scouting); Terry Babatunde Eguaoje (Consultant on Coaching and Development); Abdulrafiu Yusuf (Assistant Director, Coaching and Development); Siji Lagunju (Assistant Director, Training and Development) and; Garba Lawal (Chief Technical Officer). The appointments are with immediate effect.

Eguavoen who has coached almost all categories of the Nigerian national teams with the exception of the women teams, was given the job after the football body’s first choice Emmanuel Amuneke turned down the offer over monetary terms disagreement

