NFF appoints Falode Falcons Chef de Mission for Morocco 2022

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has officially announced the appointment of NFF board member and the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, as the Chef De Mission/ Leader of Delegation for the Super Falcons trip to Morocco for the 2022 CAF African Women Cup of Nations.

Pinnick, noted that Falode was the Leader of Delegation to the Ghana 2018 Women’s Nations Cup which Nigeria won, and she has been found worthy to help motivate Nigeria to yet another victorious edition of the Women’s Nations Cup especially as the Super Falcons team is going for the tenth title of the Nations Cup.

“She, in her capacity as Leader of Delegation can ask anybody not part of the team to leave the team’s camp. She is the eye of the Nigerian government for the team in Morocco.

“She is going to be with the team from the beginning to the end of the tournament. Ofcourse you know her antecedent, she was in CAF for 10 years even before I came into CAF. She has been able to rebuild and rebrand the women league in Nigeria, Africa and indeed in the world as one of the best.

“I believe strongly that in the nearest future, she is going to be rewarded for changing the fortune of women’s football league, by CAF and FIFA. And also for her ability and leadership capacity in the organisation and advancement of women’s football in Africa.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...