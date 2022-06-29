Sports

NFF appoints Falode Falcons Chef de Mission for Morocco 2022

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has officially announced the appointment of NFF board member and the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, as the Chef De Mission/ Leader of Delegation for the Super Falcons trip to Morocco for the 2022 CAF African Women Cup of Nations.

Pinnick, noted that Falode was the Leader of Delegation to the Ghana 2018 Women’s Nations Cup which Nigeria won, and she has been found worthy to help motivate Nigeria to yet another victorious edition of the Women’s Nations Cup especially as the Super Falcons team is going for the tenth title of the Nations Cup.

“She, in her capacity as Leader of Delegation can ask anybody not part of the team to leave the team’s camp. She is the eye of the Nigerian government for the team in Morocco.

“She is going to be with the team from the beginning to the end of the tournament. Ofcourse you know her antecedent, she was in CAF for 10 years even before I came into CAF. She has been able to rebuild and rebrand the women league in Nigeria, Africa and indeed in the world as one of the best.

 

“I believe strongly that in the nearest future, she is going to be rewarded for changing the fortune of women’s football league, by CAF and FIFA. And also for her ability and leadership capacity in the organisation and advancement of women’s football in Africa.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

COVID-19: I’m still awaiting test result – Usain Bolt

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Sterling to face test before joining England camp Usain Bolt says he is self-isolating as a precaution as he waits for the result of a COVID-19 test. The 34-year-old retired sprinter, who won gold in the 100 and 200 metres at the last three Olympics, posted a video on his official Instagram and Twitter accounts […]
Sports

Winter Olympics Adeagbo, others set for Beijing 2022 qualification races

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Africa’s first female Skeleton Winter Olympian, Simidele Adeagbo and 10 other athletes have been named in Nigeria’s Bobsled and Skeleton national team to participate in races to qualify for the Winter 2022 Olympics, in Beijing, China. Adeagbo, who has already competed in some races, is the only athlete returning for the qualification races from the […]
Sports

Man Utd agree £73m fee with Dortmund for England winger Sancho

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have agreed a fee in principle of 85m euros (£73m) with Borussia Dortmund for England winger Jadon Sancho. The 21-year-old, who is yet to have a medical or agree personal terms, is expected to sign a five-year deal with the option of a sixth. The transfer fee, payable over five equal instalments, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica