Sports

NFF appoints Peseiro as new Eagles coach

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…fails to reveal details of deal

…endorses Eguavoen to lead team to AFCON, new manager as ‘observer

 

The Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles but the NFF did not give details about the deal including the duration of the contract. The NFF Executive Committee at a meeting on Wednesday in Abuja endorsed the proposal of the technical committee for the appointment of the Portuguese coach. The new coach will not resume duty until after the African Cup of Nations  in February as the NFF board insisted that the interim manager Austin Eguavoen would lead the Super Eagles to AFCON with the new helmsman playing a role of an ‘observer’. “After careful consideration of a memo presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, following the end to the relationship with Gernot Rohr,” the federation said in a communique released by its Director of Media, Demola Olajire on Wednesday. “However, the Committee resolved that Eguavoen named the interim Head Coach, will lead the Super Eagles to the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon with Peseiro only playing the role of Observer. It was unanimously agreed that the AFCON is a good avenue for Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as Technical Director (hencePeseiro’s immediate boss) after the AFCON.” Peseiro, who left his role as the coach of Venezuela last month, had been linked with the Eagles’ job following the sacking of Rohr and the President of the NFF Amaju Pinnick even confirmed that the Portuguese coach was recommended to the federation by former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho. Peseiro has managed at European clubs including Sporting Lisbon, Braga, Porto and an assistant manager role at Real Madrid. A stint Al-Ahly of Egypt is the only time he has worked in Africa and apart from Venezuela, Saudi Arabia is the other national team he has managed. Meanwhile, the executive committee has also charged its technical sub-committee to arrange friendly matches for the Super Eagles when they arrive in Garoua for the AFCON.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Sapetro Futures Tennis: Nene Yakubu dominates Girls U-16 event

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Emerging tennis prodigy, Nene Yakubu, ranked19 in Nigeria’s women tennis lived up to expectation as she made her debut in the Girls’ 16 category at the ongoing Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship. Lagos based Yakubu defeated Sofia Agbabiaka also from Lagos 9-4 in her opening match and then stamped her authority in the group stage with […]
Sports

Ligue 1: Kalu’s goal not enough for Bordeaux against Metz

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Despite scoring a goal on Saturday, Super Eagles forward, Samuel Kalu was on the losing side with his club, Bordeaux as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Metz in French Ligue 1 action. Kalu is gradually getting back to his best after struggling with injury and coronavirus-related problems at the start of the season. […]
Sports

EPL: Mourinho battles Ole jinx at Old Trafford

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Fresh from their midweek exertions in the 4th Round of the Carabao Cup both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the headline acts on Match Day 4 of the English Premier League today. On Tuesday night, Spurs was also the headline act when they took on fellow Premier League heavyweights, Chelsea in the Carabao Cup […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica