NFF appoints Peseiro as new Eagles coach

The Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles but the NFF did not give details about the deal including the duration of the contract. The NFF Executive Committee at a meeting on Wednesday in Abuja endorsed the proposal of the technical committee for the appointment of the Portuguese coach. The new coach will not resume duty until after the African Cup of Nations in February as the NFF board insisted that the interim manager Austin Eguavoen would lead the Super Eagles to AFCON with the new helmsman playing a role of an ‘observer’. “After careful consideration of a memo presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, following the end to the relationship with Gernot Rohr,” the federation said in a communique released by its Director of Media, Demola Olajire on Wednesday. “However, the Committee resolved that Eguavoen named the interim Head Coach, will lead the Super Eagles to the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon with Peseiro only playing the role of Observer. It was unanimously agreed that the AFCON is a good avenue for Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as Technical Director (hencePeseiro’s immediate boss) after the AFCON.” Peseiro, who left his role as the coach of Venezuela last month, had been linked with the Eagles’ job following the sacking of Rohr and the President of the NFF Amaju Pinnick even confirmed that the Portuguese coach was recommended to the federation by former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho. Peseiro has managed at European clubs including Sporting Lisbon, Braga, Porto and an assistant manager role at Real Madrid. A stint Al-Ahly of Egypt is the only time he has worked in Africa and apart from Venezuela, Saudi Arabia is the other national team he has managed. Meanwhile, the executive committee has also charged its technical sub-committee to arrange friendly matches for the Super Eagles when they arrive in Garoua for the AFCON.

