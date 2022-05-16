Sports

NFF appoints Peseiro Super Eagles Manager

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…Portuguese gets one year short term contract

 

The Nigeria Football Federation yesterday announced the appointment of Mr José Santos Peseiro as the new Manager of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles. The appointment is with immediate effect, subject to the signing of agreed terms between the NFF and Mr Peseiro. Authoritative sources revealed that he will sign an initial one year contract with the federation. José Vitor dos Santos Peseiro, 62 last month, is a Portuguese who played as a striker in his days and has wide and varied experience coaching top Clubs and National Teams across four different continents, namely Europe, Asia, Africa and South America. An educationist with a degree in physical education/sports sciences, Peseiro has top-level coaching qualifications/training, and has coached at Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest, Sporting Braga, Victoria Gumaraes, Al-Hilal, Al-Wahda, Al-Ahly Cairo, Sharjah FC and Real Madrid (assistant coach during the Galacticos era), as well as serving as Head Coach of the Saudi Arabian and Venezuelan National Teams. Peseiro is expected to lead out the Super Eagles for the first time during the upcoming tour of the United States of America, during which the three –time African champions will slug it out with Mexico and Ecuador ‘A’ Teams in prestige friendlies. The Eagles will tango with the El Tri at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, State of Texas on Saturday, 28th May before flying to New Jersey to confront Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday, 2nd June. The NFF also announced that former Nigeria international forward, Finidi George will now be 1st Assistant to Peseiro, with Salisu Yusuf now to be 2nd Assistant as well as Head Coach of the CHAN and U23 National Teams. Usman Abdallah is 3rd Assistant while Eboboritse Uwejamomere will be the Match Analyst and another former Nigeria international, Ike Shorounmu will be the Goalkeepers’ Trainer.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Vardy joins Premier League 100-goal club, first Leicester player to achieve feat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

J amie Vardy has become the latest member of the Premier League 100-goal club and the first Leicester player to achieve that feat.     Only three other players in the Foxes’ history have recorded a century of top-flight goals for the club.     The last of those, Arthur Lochhead, hit that mark back […]
Sports

Ighalo nominated for FA Cup best striker award

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Odion Ighalo has been nominated for the best striker award in the 2019/20 English FA Cup which was won by Premier League side Arsenal beating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.   The Nigerian footballer has been impressive since he joined Manchester United last year on loan from Chinese Super League giants Shanghai Shenhua. United […]
Sports

CAS reduces Siasia’s ban to five years

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former Super Eagles star, Samson Siasia, has been given a lifeline by the Court of Arbiteration for Sports, as his life ban by FIFA has been reduced to five years. In a release by the sports apex court, the court responded to an appeal by the former national team coach after he was given a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica