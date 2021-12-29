NFF appoints Portuguese Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Wednesday appointed a former Porto Coach, Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the national team Super Eagles, ahead of AFCON 2022, billed to kick off January 9, in Cameroon.

This followed the endorsement of a proposal by the NFF Technical and Development sub-committee for the appointment of the Portuguese as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

Peseiro will now replace the former handler, German Gernot Rohr, sacked earlier this month, December.

The executive committee of the NFF, however, resolved that the interim head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, will be in charge of the Super Eagles for the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon while coach Peseiro will serve as an observer.

The NFF believes the tournament will be a good avenue for Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Eguavoen, expected to revert to his role as Technical Director of the NFF after the AFCON.

The 61-year-old Portuguese was in charge of the Venezuela national team until August and has also coached Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, and Al Ahly of Egypt.

It was learnt that former Chelsea and Man United boss, Jose Mourinho, was contacted by the NFF chief, Amaju Pinnick, on the vacant role of the Super Eagles job but he recommended Peseiro, for the job.

Meanwhile, the NFF executive committee has mandated the Technical and Development Committee and the NFF secretariat to organise a friendly match for the Super Eagles when the team arrives in Garoua for the AFCON 2021.

They have also been mandated to arrange matches for the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons in the upcoming FIFA windows.

